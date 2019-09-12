HOPE — The Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team began its defense of its Wheat State League regular season title in dominant fashion over Little River and Peabody-Burns on Tuesday night at Hope. Coming into the game, Little River was ranked number four in Class 1A while Rural Vista was ranked seventh in the same poll.
“It was an early season game but it really meant a lot to us,” Rural Vista head coach Adam Sobba said. “Little River beat us twice last year and were considered the favorites for the league title this year. For us to come in and really put it to them showed how much improvement this team has made.”
Rural Vista dominated both sets against Little River winning 25-15, 25-17. They jumped on them early for big leads and kept the pressure on throughout the match.
“I thought we served the ball really well,” Sobba said. “We were able to keep them off balance all night and never allowed them to get any momentum.”
Holly Brockmeier led the way for the Heat with 10 kills in the set.
“I thought Holly came out and played really well,” Sobba said. “She is still getting back from her injury that caused her to miss all summer activities so it was really nice to see her look like her old self.”
The Heat also had a balanced attack from its other hitters as well with Megan Brockmeier getting four kills and Hannah Riedy, Kelci Sly and Cami Jacobson each put away three kills.
Stats for the Little River match: Amber Brockmeier had an ace, 10 assists and five digs; Kelci Sly had three kills, two assists and four digs; Erica Linder had an ace and two assists; Meghan Brockmeier had two aces, four kills, an assist and six digs; Cami Jacobson had three kills and one dig; Hannah Riedy had three kills, five assists and eight digs; and Holly Brockmeier had two aces, 10 kills and eight digs.
The Lady Heat had a balanced attack in a two set victory over Peabody Burns. The Heat won 25-9 and 25-15.
“Coming off the Little River game, keeping our energy high was a key to getting past Peabody,” Sobba said. “I thought we did an OK job at this jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the first set. We were able to do enough to get the win even though I thought we could have been better.”
Stats against Peabody-Burns: Amber Brockmeier had an Ace, one kill, seven assists and seven digs; Erica Linder had four assists and two digs; Kelci Sly had one kill, three assists and four digs; Meghan Brockmeier had one ace, seven kills and five digs; Cami Jacobson had two aces, two kills and five digs; Hannah Riedy had an ace, six kills, seven assists and three digs; and Holly Brockmeier had an ace, seven kills and four digs.
The Heat moves to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in Wheat State League play. After meeting Council Grove on Thursday,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.