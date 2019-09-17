LOST SPRINGS – For the third straight season, the Rural Vista Heat volleyball team won the championship of the Centre High School Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Heat defended their title streak by going 3-0 in pool play before beating Little River in the semi-finals and then escaping Herington in the championship game.
“I thought our girls fought hard all day and showed an incredible amount of physical and mental toughness,” head coach Adam Sobba said.
According to the coach, the Heat found a way to dig themselves into big holes and come back with impressive runs to take sets.
“I think I can count at least four times throughout the day where we were down at least six points and came back to take the lead,” Sobba said. “It was frustrating for sure but I’m glad that we were able to put some big runs together to get the wins.”
Sobba thought the most impressive run of the day came when the Heat found themselves down 16-20 to Herington in the third set of the championship match. Following a timeout, the Heat reeled off a 9-2 run to take the title.
“Herington was really impressive,” Sobba said. “They were able to block us better than anyone has all season and it really affected how we played. Our girls are just so tough mentally and were able to put these runs together and that just broke the other teams confidence.”
Sobba thought his team played really well throughout the day overall. He said they had a pretty competitive pool so they really had to work for all five wins. He mentioned that he thought that everyone contributed and that allowed the team to spread the load throughout the day.
“It was a really tough week for us playing nine games in five days against some really good teams,” he said. “But coming out of this week undefeated really shows how hard these girls have worked and how good they can become as a team.”
Rural Vista had pool play wins over Centre 25-13, 25-19; Marion 25-11, 25-22 and Wichita Home School 25-21, 25-18.
They then met up with Little River in the semis to win 25-18, 25-14 before facing Herington in three sets in the championship. The Lady Heat won the match 25-17, 21-25, 25-22.
Combined stats for the day: Amber Brockmeier had four kills, 1Ace, 40 assists, 49 digs and four blocks; Erica Linder had eight assists, seven digs, and one ace; Kelci Sly had nine kills, six assists, 42 digs and two blocks; Meghan Brockmeier had six aces, 26 kills, 54 digs and three blocks; Cami Jacobson had 35 digs, nine kills, two Aces and a block; Hannah Riedy finished with 22 kills, 37 assists, 61 digs, eight aces and two blocks; and Holley Brockmeier had 46 kills, six blocks, 32 digs and four Aces.
