HOPE/WHITE CITY – A tough schedule makes for a rough week for the inexperienced Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team. Beyond three seniors that saw a lot of playing time last year, Rural Vista is a very young team as far as varsity experience goes.
“I think our youth really showed this week,” Heat head coach Adam Sobba said. “We played a lot of close games where one or two bad mistakes cost us some games.”
Last Tuesday Rural Vista took on the Top 10 ranked Herington and also Solomon. Going into the matches, coach Sobba knew it would be a battle with Herington as the Lady Railers returned most of their players from a season ago. The Lady Heat battled but in the end Herington was too much winning in two sets 25-14, 25-18.
The Heat did respond with a 25-3, 25-18 win over Solomon.
On Thursday, Rural Vista stepped up a couple of classes to take on 3A schools Riley County and Council Grove. The Heat fell to Riley County in two sets 25-14, 25-23. Both games were good games for Rural Vista according to coach Sobba.
“Riley County has a lot of really good hitters,” he said. “It definitely made our blocking and coverage work and we had to scrap for every point.”
The Lady Heat then watched as Council Grove beat Riley County in two sets.
“I think this was a big mental hurdle for us, watching Council Grove beat the team that beat you,” he said. “Then having to come back and play them. This was a huge test for us and we handled it well.”
Rural Vista was able to get a two set win against Council Grove 25-22, 25-21.
Saturday, Rural Vista hosted part of the split up Centre Invitational Tournament.
“From the start we just didn’t have the energy or the enthusiasm to play three games,” coach Sobba said.
They were in every game but fell to Berean Academy in three sets 25-27, 25-17, 23-25. This match was filled with errors that cost them the games according to Sobba. Next they defeated Wichita Homeschool 25-12, 25-22 and finally in another up and down contest the Heat fell in three sets to Marion 22-25, 25-18, 17-25.
“Overall, I saw some good things that we are going to be able to build on,” he said. “We have to be able to limit our mental mistakes and finish sets. Finding some consistency will also be key for the Heat moving forward.”
Rural Vista is 5-4 and 1-1 in Wheat State League play.
Keys Stats from the week:
Meghan Brockmeier had a monster week with 94 kills hitting .500. She also had 84 digs and 128 good serve receptions. Meghan also reached 1000 digs in her career this week.
Amber Brockemeier totaled 93 assists, 17 kills, 60 digs
Cami Jacobson had 32 kills, 63 digs
Kacie Acres ended with 33 kills
Chancy Johnson had 44 assists
Kambyl Riedy with 32 digs
Leah Riedy had 25 digs
