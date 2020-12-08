HOPE – The Rural Vista Heat boys basketball team made an incredible second half comeback but fell short in a 62-58 overtime loss to Canton-Galva Friday night in Hope.
A slow first half led to the Heat trailing 34-15 at the break.
“We were just not very good in the first half,” Heat head coach Adam Sobba said. “Their press got us sped up and we took some quick shots before we could get a post touch. We also turned the ball over way to much.”
The second half was a different story for the Heat. After giving up a basket early to give the Eagles a 21-point lead, Rural Vista stormed back finishing the quarter on a 22-4 run to cut the Canton-Galva lead to 40-37 headed to the fourth period. Rural Vista outscored the Eagles 13-10 in the fourth to take the game into overtime.
“We had a lead late in regulation and then again in overtime but were just unable to make plays to seal the deal,” Sobba said. “I think we learned a lot tonight about ourselves and how we need to play. In the first half we were rushed and forcing shots up without getting a post touch. The second half changed as we started getting to the rim and it really changed the game.”
Cameron Campuzano had a monster night for the Heat tallying 21 points, 22 rebounds, nine blocked shots and six assists. Dylan Worrell and Jason Elsen both put up career highs with 14 and 13 respectively. Angelo Thomas chipped in five points and 11 rebounds while Parker Stilwell had four points and four assists. Colton Jacobson had two points for the Heat.
Scoring Summary:
C. Galva 13 21 6 10 12 –62
Rural Vista 7 8 22 13 8 – 58
Canton-Galva (1-0) – Names not available
Rural Vista (0-1) – Jacobson 2, Stilwell 4, Campuzano 21, Worrell 14, Elsen 13, Thomas 4. Totals 23 (3) 9-21 58.
