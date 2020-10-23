Briggs looks for 4th gold; Waite, Rock and Bathurst aim for qualification
BUHLER – Cross Country runners have been preparing and practicing for the Class 4A Regional Meet Saturday hosted by Buhler High School at Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park in Hutchinson.
Chapman’s Taylor Briggs looks to cap her high school career with her fourth Class 4A State Championship gold medal at Wamego the next weekend if she is true to form and runs away from the competition Saturday at regional. Briggs has set all kinds of Chapman High School records as well as state of Kansas records in cross-country in the fall running months. She has yet to run her best race as she keeps eclipsing her previous best each week out on the course.
Briggs ran 19:03.3 at the recent North Central Kansas League meet to finish nearly three minutes ahead of her closest competitor Adaline Fulmer of Wamego at 21:44.2. Wamego finished second, fourth and tenth place in the league race but will not run at the Buhler Regional. They will run at El Dorado on Saturday.
Briggs has set her goal for regional at under 19 minutes – a feat that she has met a couple of times during the 2020 season.
Abilene freshman Eden Bathurst broke through the crowd each and every week and finished a strong third place at the league meet for the Cowgirls. She ran her season’s best 22:25.7.
“I’ve really worked on using my arms up the hills,” Eden said. “The coaches have really worked with me on that. I have improved every week and medaled every week. I know I just have to keep working. It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of work but the coaches have done a great job working with all of us.”
Bathurst was not sure she was going to run cross-country in high school after competing for the Longhorns of Abilene Middle School the previous two years. She originally had told head coach Andy Cook that she wanted to devote time to art, her passion.
Eden was encouraged to rethink that choice not only by the coaches but also by her older sister Alice, who is also a cross-country team member. Alice made sure Eden attended weights and conditioning with her each day during the summer workouts and when the season began she had a sparkle in her eye enjoying the competition.
“I saw that sparkle in her eye,” Cook said. “It was there and she just kept getting better and better each meet. I truly believe that she and senior Bailey Rock have a chance to qualify for state this year.”
To do that they must place in the top 10 runners on Saturday or the Cowgirl team must qualify as either first, second or third place as a team. It will be a test to the team’s endurance but Cook believes the Cowgirls can get there.
Rock ran sixth for the Cowgirls at the league meet at 23:04.5. Runners from Wamego and Marysville that placed in front of her will not be at Buhler but Buhler and McPherson should be strong contenders.
Cook thinks that sophomore Kristen Stroda, who ran just her second race of the season at the league meet along with Alice Bathurst, Allison Liby and Aeilyn Arevalo-Pecino have a good shot at getting the Cowgirls a qualifying chance.
“Who couldn’t root for these girls?” Cook said at the league meet. “Eden was awesome today, Bailey ran really well, Kristen ran strong and Alice and Allison both did well today. We didn’t have Aeilyn today but she should be at regionals. We could have a strong showing team wise there.”
Sophomore Grant Waite ran one of his best times of the season at the league meet coming in seventh place at 18:38.2. Five of the six runners ahead of him will not run at Buhler. He will not have the Wamego runners there to pace himself with but Cook believes Waite will have a great race and return to Wamego for his second state meet.
