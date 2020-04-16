Senior spring spotlight
Abilene senior baseball player Roman Sanchez would have started the season in the pitching rotation for the Cowboys according to head coach Travis Bartley.
“Roman would have hit in the middle of our lineup as one of our top returning bats,” Bartley said. “I am going to miss watching Roman compete and seeing his love for the game come out on the field on how he played the game.”
