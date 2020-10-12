Abilene eighth grader Weston Rock scored rushing touchdowns in each period to lift the Longhorns to a 30-20 victory over the Topeka Saints Thursday in Abilene.
After the Saints scored in the opening period, the Longhorns went on a drive that saw Rock score his first touchdown on a 16-yard run. Quarterback Aaron Hartman tossed to Cole Veal for an 8-6 lead.
“After a two week break, I was really impressed with our offensive execution,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “Our offensive line was dominate and controlled the game from start to finish.”
The Saints took the lead 14-8 with a second period score before Rock scored on an 11-yard run. Rock then threw a pass back to Hartman for the go-ahead 16-14 score. Abilene would not relinquish the lead in the contest.
Rock scored the third Longhorn touchdown in the third period on a 10-yard run. Thomas Keener scored the conversion with a catch of a Hartman pass to give the Longhorns the 24-14 lead.
The fourth period saw the Longhorns score as Rock busted in from two-yards out. The point after attempt failed but Abilene had a commanding 30-14 lead over the Saints.
Topeka scored late in the game to bring the score within 10 points to make the final 30-20.
“Defensively, we were not as solid today,” Willey said. “We still nee to be more aggressive.”
The Longhorns will wrap the season when they host Marysville on Tuesday evening.
