CHAPMAN – Rock Creek High School, soon to be the newest member of the North Central Kansas League, traveled to Chapman Tuesday and completed a sweep of the Irish basketball teams.
The seventh ranked Lady Trojans blanked the Lady Irish 57-25 behind the game high 16-point performance of senior Grace Gehl. The 5-foot-10-inch sharpshooter came up big in Rock Creek’s third quarter with eight points as the Trojans pulled away from Chapman.
With the score tied at eight after the opening quarter, Gehl and Claire Matzke led the visitors to a 21-4 outburst to take a 29-12 lead at the half. Matzke connected on three 3-pointers in the first half. They led 46-21 after three.
Matzke and Lexi DeWeese added nine points each to the win while Brynn McFall put in eight points.
Chapman was led in scoring by Maya Kirkpatrick with 11 points. Marie Meuli added six.
In the boys contest, Rock Creek edged by the Irish 54-45 to complete the sweep.
The Trojans had four players in double figures as Ethan Burgiss finished with 13 points and Logan Sturdy, Coley Burgess and Dawson Whitworth all finished with 11 points.
Chapman’s Cam Liebeau canned six treys to lead the Irish with 18 points. Ian Suther added nine points and Weston Langvardt had eight.
Box Score
Girls Summary:
Rock Creek 57, Chapman 25
Rock Creek: 8 21 17 11 – 57
Chapman: 8 4 9 4 – 25
Rock Creek – DeWeese 9, McFall 8, Goehring 2, Matzke 9, Klingenberg 2, Ebert 5, Gehl 16, Plummer 6. Totals: 18 (6) 3-10.
Chapman – Kirkpatrick 11, Jones 2, Locke 2, Anderson 2, Meuli 6, Lewis 2. Totals: 8 (0) 9-13.
Boys Summary:
Rock Creek 54, Chapman 45
Rock Creek: 8 21 8 17 – 54
Chapman: 7 9 13 16 – 45
Rock Creek – Sturdy 11, E. Burgess 13, C. Burgess 11, Whitworth 11, Vinduska 8. Totals: 10 (10) 4-11.
Chapman – Picking 1, Suther 9, Cavanaugh 6, Riegel 3, Liebau 18, Langvardt 8. Totals: 11 (7) 2-11.
