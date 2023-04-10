Rock Creek jumped out to an early lead against the Abilene Cowboys and scored in every inning to slam the home 24 to 8 in a windy, chilly Tuesday afternoon baseball double-header at Ted power Field.

Battling the conditions, the Cowboys, a normally sure handed defensive team committed seven errors that enabled the Trojans to score 16 unearned runs in the opener. Abilene senior Ayden Taylor was the unlucky victim on the mound for Abilene in his first start of the season.

 

