Rock Creek jumped out to an early lead against the Abilene Cowboys and scored in every inning to slam the home 24 to 8 in a windy, chilly Tuesday afternoon baseball double-header at Ted power Field.
Battling the conditions, the Cowboys, a normally sure handed defensive team committed seven errors that enabled the Trojans to score 16 unearned runs in the opener. Abilene senior Ayden Taylor was the unlucky victim on the mound for Abilene in his first start of the season.
Taylor allowed eight runs, three earned, in two and one-third innings. Rock Creek only managed three hits off the Cowboy right-handed starter. Taylor did have some early control issues as he walked six batters.
Rock Creek scored three runs in each of the first three innings to quickly gain a six-run advantage over the Cowboys. The visitors broke out with a big inning in the fourth scoring six runs and then added two in the fifth and seven more in the six to end the game on a run rule.
Freshmen Heath Hoekman went three for three at the plate including a standup double and triple for Abilene and he drove in three runs. His twin brother Lane Hoekman had a pair of hits in the game. Junior Zach Miller also had a pair of hits. Thomas Keener, Kyson Becker, Stockton Timbrook, Adin Bruna and Levi Evans also had hits for Abilene.
Miller and Bruna relieved Taylor on the mound and combined they allowed 16 runs on three hits. Only five of those runs were earned. They walked five and Miller had a strikeout.
Rock Creek’s JT Ross went four of six at the plate, with two doubles and he drove in five runners. Ethan Burgess had a pair of hits and drove in three while Logan Sturdy had two hits and two RBI.
Brandon Krainbill collected the win for the Trojans as he tossed the first three innings allowing three earned runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out one.
In game two, the Cowboys surrendered a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning as Rock Creek scored twice in the fifth and added six in the top of the seventh to take an 11 to 5 win.
Both teams managed 12 hits but the Cowboys could not manage any scoring in the final four frames.
Keener had three of the Cowboys hits while Lane Hoekman had two and Timbrook blasted a solo homerun.
Keener started on the hill for Abilene and he tossed the first two and two-thirds allowing two earned runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out two. Heath Hoekman pitched the next two-thirds and gave up an earned run on two hits walking one and striking out two. Tyler Holloway finished off the game pitching three and two-thirds allowing six earned runs on five hits. He walked seven and struck out one. Holloway was tagged for the loss.
Abilene’s record moved to 2-2 and they played at Southeast of Saline on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.