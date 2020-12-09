It was the first game of the season for the Abilene Cowboys and it was the head-coaching debut for Abilene’s Erik Graefe. The 1-0 Rock Creek Mustangs coming off a one-loss season that many projected a 3A state championship from a year ago but didn’t happen came into Tuesday nights game against the Cowboys picked to finish in the top two or three teams in Class 3A again this year.
After slamming Clay Center to open the season, the Mustangs came out a little cold on offense while the Cowboys bolted from the locker room with their hair on fire. Senior Avery Bryson jump-started the Abilene offense with a pair of field goals and a ringing three from behind the arc to help push the Cowboys to a quick 9-0 start. Senior Blaise McVan popped in his first trey of the season and Bryson with a two and a pair of free throws gave the Cowboys the led 16-4 with just under two-minutes to play in the opening period. The Mustangs rattled off six quick points but Abilene senior Josh Stuber sunk a basket with less than 20 seconds remaining to give Abilene an 18-10 advantage going to the second period.
Junior Kaleb Becker quickly gave the Cowboys thier biggest lead of the half with two sure shots and Abilene was up by 12 at 22-10. Becker’s second bucket came at the 6:54 mark and the Cowboys would not score again in the period until Becker rattled in a shot with 3:37 remaining in the half. During that three minute drought by Abilene, Rock Creek’s all-everything senior Dawson Zenger caught fire and helped deliver a 15-0 run that saw the Mustangs take the lead at 25-24 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
“I didn’t have our guys prepared as much as we should have offensively for tonight,” coach Graefe said. “We went through a couple of droughts in the second quarter and I couldn’t come up with the plays to make us better. That’s on me. Rock Creek adjusted quickly to our type of scoring in the first quarter and I didn’t react quickly enough as a coach to offset them. We will be better. Lessons for all of us to take from tonight.”
Zenger controlled the Mustang offense. After scoring more than 30 points in three quarters of action against Clay Center, the 6-1 sharp shooter came back to lead all scorers with 29 points on Tuesday. The Mustangs busted the nets for 23-second quarter points as Zenger scored 15 in the eight-minute stretch. Rock Creek took a 33-26 lead at the break.
“Zenger was a lot quicker than I remembered,” Graefe said. “Though we played him really well, he is just such a good offensive player. What makes it even more difficult is the guys around him are all smart. They all play the game really smart. They are good ball handlers and they know their roles.”
Rock Creek increased the lead to 10 points by the end of the third period as they went to the final quarter up 49-39. Becker broke out in the final three minutes for the Cowboys with three buckets near the rim including an and-one.
“In the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter, I couldn’t figure out how to get a bucket and then it finally donned on me, oh yea we have Kaleb and Josh to get us there. Avery had a heck of a game tonight too. We have so much depth this year. Sometimes it is kind of hard to keep everyone involved with game and I have to be better at getting us buckets. But everyone played well tonight considering it’s our first game.”
Abilene continued to play hard and grind away at the Mustang lead and twice had the difference to within three points in finals minutes. Bryson got the Cowboys rolling with a trey and Becker came back with a pair of buckets to bring the Cowboys within three at 53-50 at the 4:13 mark.
Abilene’s defensive effort never waned in the game as Stuber and company held Zenger scoreless in the period until the final seconds. The big dagger by Zenger came in the second quarter but he could only put in one of two free throws at the end.
With the score 59 to 56 with 30 seconds left following a basket by junior Jaylen West, the Cowboys had at least three shots to tie the game and send it into overtime. The shots just would not fall and before the final horn Zenger put in one of two from the stripe.
“I was really proud of our guys for continuing to fight, especially at the end,” Graefe said. “We had those three chances at the end to send it into overtime, just couldn’t get it to fall.”
Zenger led all scorers with 29 points and surprising only had one three-point basket. Senior Mason Sturdy added 11 points as he had three big three-pointers in the game against Abilene.
Becker had 19 to lead the Cowboys with Bryson shooting in 14 and Stuber 10.
The Cowboys drop to 0-1 and will play Friday at August. Rock Creek improves to 2-0 on the young season.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Rock Creek 60,
Abilene 56
Rock Cr. 10 23 16 11 – 60
Abilene 18 8 13 17 – 56
Rock Creek (2-0) – Zenger 29, Sturdy 11, Whaley 8, Killingsworth 7, Richards 3, Vinduska 2. Totals: 18 (4) 12-18 60.
Abilene (0-1) – Coup 2, Stuber 10, McVan 6, J. west 3, Bryson 14, Becker 19, Heintz 2. Totals: 19 (4) 6-14 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.