After two consecutive trips to the 4A state basketball tournament, the Abilene Cowboys were defeated in the opening round substate game by the Rock Creek Mustangs 54-50 on the road Tuesday night.
The Cowboys had defeated Rock Creek earlier in the season, before the holiday break by 27 points at home.
Abilene trailed the entire game, and by as much as thirteen points at one time in the game. A final quarter comeback came up just short, as the Cowboys got back to within one point with 1:12 to go in the game before the Mustangs sealed the game at the free throw line.
Rock Creek would open the game with high intensity, and took an immediate 6-0 lead. Abilene would finally score their first points, three minutes into the game when Stocton Timbrook would convert on an inside bucket.
After a Mustangs basket, Triston Cottone would make a three pointer, and Timbrook would convert on a free throw to cut the lead to one point at 7-8. Rock Creek would then extend their lead by scoring eight straight points to lead 16-7. A Cowboys timeout at the 2:05 mark would see Abilene close out the first quarter on a 7-4 run to trail by the score of 13-18.
The Cowboys then struggled offensively in the second quarter as they would only score six total points before halftime. Baskets by Timbrook, Tyler Holloway, and Brax Fisher accounted for the Abilene scoring. The Mustangs themselves also had their lowest scoring quarter output, however at the 2:03 mark they gained their largest lead of the game by thirteen points to lead 28-15 and then lead at halftime 28-19.
Trailing by nine points entering the third quarter, the Cowboys gained little ground, as both teams played relatively evenly. Abilene opened the quarter on a 9-4 run as Holloway, Fisher, Timbrook, and Keaton Hargrave all scored to cut the lead to four points at 28-32. Rock Creek then finished the third quarter with their own 8-5 run that had them leading 40-33 entering the final quarter.
At two different times in the fourth quarter the Cowboys would fight back to within one point to make the game close. Abilene opened the quarter with pressure defense that led to a 11-5 run in the first three and half minutes. The scoring was led by two inside baskets by Holloway, a pair of baskets by Grant Waite including his second three pointer, and a Timbrook basket.
Leading by a single point at 45-44 with 4:37 to go , Rock Creek then converted multiple free throws as the Cowboys began to foul on attempted defensive steals. In all , all remaining nine points in the game by the Mustangs would come from the free throw line. Abilene’s last great chance came with 1:12 to go as Fisher and Waite both scored back to back baskets off of steals to trail 50-51.
With Rock Creek converting free throws , and leading by three points, the Cowboys had one last chance to tie the game, however a missed three pointer attempt with just a few seconds left allowed the Mustangs to make one last free throw for a final score of 54-50
Abilene had just six players score in the game led by Stocton Timbrook with a game and team high 13 points. For Abilene seniors Triston Cottone, Grant Waite, and Ayden Taylor it marked a final game to their high school careers.
The Cowboys finished finished the season just above a five hundred winning percentage at 11-10.
Rock Creek will now move on into a Substate Final against either #1 seed Hugoton who defeated Winfield Wednesday evening.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 13 19 33 50 Rock Creek 18 28 40 54
Abilene (11-10): Stocton Timbrook 13, Grant Waite 8, Tyler Holloway 10, Brax Fisher 11, Keaton Hargrave 5, Triston Cottone 3.
Rock Creek (13-8): Sturdy 12, C.Burgess 11, E. Burgess 4, Whitworth 5, Vinduska 4, Zoeller 9, Schneider 2, Christensen 7.
