Abilene seniors Johnathan Ritchie and Tristan Stover ran hurdles for the Abilene Cowboy track team.

 By Ron Preston, Reflector-Chronicle Sports

Senior spring spotlight

As regular winners on the track for the Abilene Cowboys, seniors Johnathan Ritchie and Tristan Stover cleared many hurdles during their high school careers. Both were North Central Kansas League medalists in the sport and Stover placed fifth at the Regional Track Meet. Abilene head coach Steve Simpson could count on team points from the pair as the Cowboys finished in the top team tier at each meet.

