The Riley County Lady Falcons took both games of a double-header against the Abilene Cowgirls Thursday night in Abilene. The Falcons won the opener 16-2 in six innings and then rallied in the nightcap for a 10-4 victory.
Riley County slapped out 17 hits in the opener to chase Abilene starter Brynna Ade with two outs in the fourth inning. The Lady Falcons didn’t hit the ball hard, they just hit it where the Cowgirls couldn’t get to it. That and six fielding errors by Abilene led to the lop sided score in game one.
Ade was charged with five earned runs on 12 hits, all singles, through three and two-thirds innings of work. She walked two and struck out five. Freshman Abby Picking tossed the final two and one third innings allowing one earned run on five hits. She walked two and struck out one.
“Riley County didn’t hit Brynna hard in the first game, they just got doinkers here and there to drive in runs,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “We had trouble squaring up on their pitcher early.”
Riley County senior Ashtyn Kulp went the distance in both games for the Falcons. In the first game, she allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out seven. In the second game, she allowed four earned runs on eight hits to get the 10-4 second game victory. She walked five and struck out seven in the seven innings on the rubber in game two.
Junior Farah Fleshman had the big bat for the Lady Falcons in the opener as she went four for five at the plate and she drove in five runs. Third baseman Adele March had three hits and drove in a run while CJ Rignell slapped a pair of singles to score two runners. Three other Falcon batters had multiple hits.
Abilene senior Autumn Fitzgeralds slapped a two run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to get the Cowgirls on the board. Short stop Emma Wildman and freshmen Madeline Murray and Callie Powell had Abilene’s other hits in game one.
In the nightcap, senior Ashton Roth took the loss for Abilene in the circle after giving up two earned runs on 10 hits. She walked two and struck out four in five and two-thirds innings of work. Jenna Hayes relieved her on the bump to toss the final one and one-third innings. Hayes was charged with three earned runs on five hits and she walked one and struck out one.
“Ashton pitched well enough to win that game,” Taplin said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball late in the game and we had so many chances to score more runs and couldn’t get it done.”
The Cowgirls jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and held a 4-2 advantage until the sixth inning when Riley County erupted for six runs to take an 8-4 advantage. The Lady Falcons added two more in the seventh for the 10-4 win.
Freshman Taryn Shepard had a big night for Riley County as she went three for four and drove in three with a sixth inning triple. Rignell squared up for four hits in the second game and she drove in a pair. Fleshman drove in three with a pair of hits including a sixth inning double. Leadoff hitter BreAnn Miesner had three hits and drove in two.
Hayes had a two RBI single for the Cowgirls in the first to give them the lead. Roth dropped a double down the right field line in the second inning to score two that put the Cowgirls up 4-0 after two.
Fitzgeralds, Wildman, Murray, Powell and freshman Hannah Walter all had hits for Abilene in the second game.
Abilene travels to Clay Center on Tuesday for an NCKL double-header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.