After winning the opener of two against Riley County, the Abilene Cowboy Junior Varsity saw Riley County rally from a 5-2 deficit to win 13-5 in a double header played Thursday night in Abilene.
Riley County scored six runs in the fourth inning and added five in the fifth to get the win at Abilene.
Brenton Reiff was on the hill for the Cowboys through three innings allowing two unearned runs on one hit. He walked five but struck out four. He was relieved by Ayden Taylor for one and two-thirds and Kayden Timm for one-third innings. Taylor was charged with 11 earned runs on eight hits. He walked four and struck out three. Timm walked one and struck out one.
Abilene pushed across five runs in the third to take the 5-2 lead. Drew Hansen and CJ Brooks had two hits each for the Cowboys with Brooks driving in a pair of runners. Chris McClanahan and Kellen Signer also had hits for Abilene.
