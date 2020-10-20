CHAPMAN – Junior running back Eli Riegel returned to the football field Friday night to help lead the Chapman Fighting Irish to a 37-6 district game win over Council Grove.
Riegel, who had missed a few games for the Irish, led his team in rushing with 79 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown and he hauled in a Trevor Erickson 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
The Irish ran the ball 35 times for 272 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Erickson ran for a score and tossed a second score to Riegel enjoyed a big game for the Irish as well as he rushed for 58 yards and he was six of seven for 97 yards through the air. He also returned the second half opening kickoff 75 yards for an Irish score that gave them a 24-0 lead at the time.
Junior Trevor Meade had 52 yards on the ground while senior Lawrence Smith rushed for 44 yards and a third quarter score. Senior Kyler Welling added 34 yards on four carries.
Junior Cam Liebau caught a pair of Erickson’s passes for 45 yards and Smith had two grabs for 38 yards. Riegel and Mead had the other two catches totaling 14 yards.
Council Grove’s touchdown came in the third quarter when quarterback Corbin Miller passed to Chase Bacon for 34 yards.
Chapman improves to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district play. They are currently third place in District 5 behind Riley County and Marysville, both with 3-0 district records. The Irish travels to Concordia (4-3, 2-2) on Friday to complete the regular season schedule.
Scoring Summary:
Chapman 37, Council Grove 6
Council Grove 0 0 6 0 – 6
Chapman 0 16 21 0 – 37
Second Quarter:
CH – 08:19 Erickson 8 run. (Smith pass from Erickson)
CH – 00:48 Riegel 9 run. (Riegel run)
Third Quarter:
CH – 11:45 Erickson 75 return of kick. (Erickson run)
CH – 05:00 Riegel 11 pass from Erickson. (Mead run)
CH – 04:15 Smith 5 run. (Sam Kuntz kick)
CG – 01:14 Bacon 34 pass from Miller. (Pass failed)
