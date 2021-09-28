CHAPMAN – Chapman senior running back Eli Riegel tore up the turf as he ran for four touchdowns to lead the Fighting Irish to a 48-16 win over North Central Kansas League foe Marysville Friday night in Chapman.
Riegel ran for 137 yards on 23 carries as the Irish improved to 3-1 on the year. Chapman kept the ball on the ground the entire game running 44 plays while picking 322 rushing yards. Senior Tate Milton had six carries for 104 yards and a score. Senior Trevor Mead had 57 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Nick Anderson ran for 12 yards as did senior Mason Barnum.
Chapman’s special teams came up big for the Irish in the win over Marysville. Riegel returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score while sophomore Michael Sampson was credited with blocking a Bulldog field goal attempt and senior Colt Sell blocked a Bulldog punt.
Barnum led the Irish defensively with nine tackles including a sack. Senior Brent Golden added 10 tackles while Anderson, Sell and senior Torin Cavanaugh had six each. Senior Cam Liebau and sophomore Ian Suther both picked off the Bulldog quarterback and Anderson recovered a Marysville fumble in the win.
