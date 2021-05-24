Class 2A Regional Track at Blue Rapids-Valley Heights

(Top 6 for points.

Top 4 for State)

Girls 3200M

Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 4th 13:38.58

Boys 110m Hurdles

Korey Meier, Herington, 6th 20.87

Girls 4x800m Relay

Herington, 6th 11:26.91

Boys 400M

Connor LaRosa, Herington, 4th 53.29

Girls 300m Hurdles

Halle Rutschman, Herington, 5th 55.76

Boys 300m Hurdles

Korey Meier, Herington, 6th 54.88

Girls 800M

Madilynn Becker, Herington, 6th 2:40.17

Girls 200M

Julianna Fisher, Herington, 5th 28.64

Girls Shot Put

Carrie Roe, Herington, 3rd 34-05.00

Girls Discus

Carrie Roe, Herington, 2nd 127-00

Emma Alt, Herington, 5th 91-09

Girls Javelin

Carrie Roe, Herington, 2nd 106-05

Team Scores

Girls

Jefferson County North 97, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 86, Bennington 73, Salina-Sacred Heart 54, Wabaunsee 48, Washington County 44, Republic County 36, Herington 34, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 22, Mission Valley 20, McLouth 19, Horton 16, Wathena-Riverside 6, Valley Falls 1 and Atchinson County 1.

Boys

Jefferson County North 126, Republic County 79, Atchison County 56, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 46, McLouth 44, Wabaunsee 43, Washington County 39, Valley Falls 35, Mission Valley 29, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 23, Bennington 21, Salina-Sacred Heart 10, Herington 6.

Class 1A Regional Track Results at Burlington

(Top 6 for points. Top 4 for State)

Boys 800M

Parker Stillwell, White City, 6th 2:19.67

Girls 200M

Camille Jacobson, Hope, 6th 29.58

Girls Shot Put

Emma Seidl, Solomon, 1st 41-05.00

Jada Lee, White City, 2nd 35-04.00

Boys Shot Put

Dylan Worrell, White City, 2nd 48-06

Cameron Campuzano, White City, 5th 43-07.00

Girls Discus

Jada Lee, White City, 3rd 98-05

Boys Discus

Cameron Campuzano, White City, 3rd 122-04

Team Scores

Girls

Hanover 68, Doniphan West 67, Olpe 64, Frankfort 58, Burlingame 51, Randolph-Blue Valley 41, Moran-Marmaton Valley 39, Clifton-Clyde 34, Lebo 26, Jackson Heights 20, Centralia 15, Colony-Crest 15, Linn 12, Madison 11, Solomon 10, Wakefield 8, Wetmore 2, Axtell 1, Hope 1 and Troy 1.

Boys

Madison 85, Hanover 84, Olpe 61, Jackson Heights 57, Lebo 32, Doniphan West 30, Centralia 28, Clifton-Clyde 27, Frankfort 23, Randolph-Blue Valley 18, Axtell 18, Onaga 18, White City 17, Wetmore 16, Waverly 16, Burlingame 13, Southern Coffey County 12, Hartford 1

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.