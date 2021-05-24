Class 2A Regional Track at Blue Rapids-Valley Heights
(Top 6 for points.
Top 4 for State)
Girls 3200M
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 4th 13:38.58
Boys 110m Hurdles
Korey Meier, Herington, 6th 20.87
Girls 4x800m Relay
Herington, 6th 11:26.91
Boys 400M
Connor LaRosa, Herington, 4th 53.29
Girls 300m Hurdles
Halle Rutschman, Herington, 5th 55.76
Boys 300m Hurdles
Korey Meier, Herington, 6th 54.88
Girls 800M
Madilynn Becker, Herington, 6th 2:40.17
Girls 200M
Julianna Fisher, Herington, 5th 28.64
Girls Shot Put
Carrie Roe, Herington, 3rd 34-05.00
Girls Discus
Carrie Roe, Herington, 2nd 127-00
Emma Alt, Herington, 5th 91-09
Girls Javelin
Carrie Roe, Herington, 2nd 106-05
Team Scores
Girls
Jefferson County North 97, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 86, Bennington 73, Salina-Sacred Heart 54, Wabaunsee 48, Washington County 44, Republic County 36, Herington 34, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 22, Mission Valley 20, McLouth 19, Horton 16, Wathena-Riverside 6, Valley Falls 1 and Atchinson County 1.
Boys
Jefferson County North 126, Republic County 79, Atchison County 56, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 46, McLouth 44, Wabaunsee 43, Washington County 39, Valley Falls 35, Mission Valley 29, Maur Hill Mt. Academy 23, Bennington 21, Salina-Sacred Heart 10, Herington 6.
Class 1A Regional Track Results at Burlington
(Top 6 for points. Top 4 for State)
Boys 800M
Parker Stillwell, White City, 6th 2:19.67
Girls 200M
Camille Jacobson, Hope, 6th 29.58
Girls Shot Put
Emma Seidl, Solomon, 1st 41-05.00
Jada Lee, White City, 2nd 35-04.00
Boys Shot Put
Dylan Worrell, White City, 2nd 48-06
Cameron Campuzano, White City, 5th 43-07.00
Girls Discus
Jada Lee, White City, 3rd 98-05
Boys Discus
Cameron Campuzano, White City, 3rd 122-04
Team Scores
Girls
Hanover 68, Doniphan West 67, Olpe 64, Frankfort 58, Burlingame 51, Randolph-Blue Valley 41, Moran-Marmaton Valley 39, Clifton-Clyde 34, Lebo 26, Jackson Heights 20, Centralia 15, Colony-Crest 15, Linn 12, Madison 11, Solomon 10, Wakefield 8, Wetmore 2, Axtell 1, Hope 1 and Troy 1.
Boys
Madison 85, Hanover 84, Olpe 61, Jackson Heights 57, Lebo 32, Doniphan West 30, Centralia 28, Clifton-Clyde 27, Frankfort 23, Randolph-Blue Valley 18, Axtell 18, Onaga 18, White City 17, Wetmore 16, Waverly 16, Burlingame 13, Southern Coffey County 12, Hartford 1
