WAMEGO – It’s a trend that is becoming all too familiar for the Abilene Cowboys and its coaching staff and it happened again Friday night at Wamego. The Cowboys led by five points with 1:14 left to play only to watch the Red Raiders rally to win by one 57-56.
Earlier in the year the Cowboys let a 15-point lead be stolen by the Raiders in a heart breaking loss at home. Last Monday night, Abilene needed a spark of its own to get out of a jam on the road at Concordia. Down seven with fewer than two minutes to play, the Cowboys rallied for a two-point victory.
Friday night, Abilene led 56-51 with 1:14 on the game clock after Jaylen West made two free throws to push the Cowboy lead to five points. Wamego junior Jacob Fritz got a corner pass from junior point guard Burk Springer with a clear look for a swishing three to cut the lead to 56-54 with 59.0 seconds left.
The Cowboys had chances in the closing seconds but they couldn’t get free throws to fall and with 14.7 seconds remaining Springer drove the bucket awkwardly and got the ball to fall. He then hit a free throw because of an Abilene foul for the lead 57-56.
“Fritz was on fire tonight for them,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “The Hecht kid was the one who had been averaging all their points and we guarded him pretty well but the pressure had to be released somewhere and Fritz really played well. Burk Springer is such a tough kid. He makes shots at critical times but, we still had two shots to win it and they just didn’t go. There are too many of these types of games this year. We talked in the locker room about games like this. There are two things that can happen after a night like tonight. One of them is good and the other is bad. It’s up to us to determine how we will respond to it. Hopefully it will bring us together more as a unit. I just want to be playing our best basketball in late February and March. And I hope we are headed in that direction.”
After an Abilene timeout, the Cowboys ran the designed play and actually had two good looks at the basket but the ball would not fall. Senior Avery Bryson saw an opening to the bucket but the rimmed off into the hands of junior Kaleb Becker, whose put back try also timed off as the horn sounded.
Fritz had a hot hand for the Red Raiders as he found the three-point range seven times for a game high 23 points. Springer finished with 10 and senior Tanner Hecht ended with nine.
For the Cowboys, Bryson led Abilene with 19 and had the near game winning layup that would not roll in. Becker finished with 17 points and his all-important put back also rimmed off. Senior Josh Stuber was back in the lineup after suffering an injury that caused him to miss a couple of games to finish with seven points.
Abilene drops to 8-4 on the season and with its third league loss falls out of contention for the NCKL title. That comes down to Wamego at Marysville next week. The Cowboys were to play Garden Plain tonight but that game was canceled, as Garden Plain did not have school today due to forecasted weather. Abilene will play a very hot Hays High on Tuesday and then finish the week hosting Clay Center, who has been playing very good basketball as of late.
Scoring Summary:
Wamego 57,
Abilene 56
Abilene 15 9 17 15 – 56
Wamego 15 13 13 16 – 57
Abilene (8-4) – Stuber 7, McVan 6, J. West 5, Bryson 19, Becker 17, Heintz 2. Totals: 18 (4) 8-15 56.
Wamego (11-4) – White 7, Fritz 23, Springer 10, DeRouchy 2, Rowden 4, Hecht 9, Schoenbeck 2. Totals: 10 (10) 7-11 57.
