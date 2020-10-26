WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raiders finished off the regular season by blitzing the Abilene Cowboys 62-12 at Wamego Friday night.
Wamego scored each time it had the ball in the opening quarter to put up a 36-0 lead after the first period. Red Raider quarterback Hayden Oviatt ran in two touchdowns to power Wamego to the lop-sided NCKL victory over the Cowboys. It was the first meeting in three years as the Raiders played in Class 3A the past two seasons.
Oviatt, 6-1,195 sophomore, engineered the first Raider score on his team’s first possession after the Cowboys went three and out to open the game. On the fourth play from scrimmage, Oviatt raced eight yards for the games first score. Oviatt handed off to junior Ryan Erickson on the next possession for a five-yard score and he kept the ball and ran 35 yards for Wamego third score in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Sophomore Hagan Johnson swept around the right end for 24 yards and Wamego’s fourth score. This touchdown came on the first snap after recovering a Cowboy fumble near its own 20-yard line. The final score of the period came two plays after picking off a Cowboy pass. Oviatt connected on a 28-yard pass to Johnson and the Raiders had a commanding 36-0 lead after one.
“The kids didn’t quit,” Abilene head coach Brad Nix said. “They didn’t quit and they didn’t give up. I’m really proud of them for that. The coach that walked over to talk to me after the game talked about your kids not quitting. We made too many mistakes tonight for one reason or another but they kept fighting. Wamego is really good. They have a great program going and you can see they spend a lot of time in the weight room. That is something we have to get to for us to be successful. They have great athletes and they are fast. Because of the great weight room program, they are a strong team and they did some great things against us. They really put us in a bind a few times tonight.”
The Cowboy offense had the ball for about 15 snaps in the first quarter but suffered a fumble and an interception that led to Raider points. Senior running back J’Angelo Herbert proved to be the positive light for Abilene as he carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards during the game. Herbert gave the Cowboys a first down on its second possession with a powerful 13-yard run to take the ball to midfield. He later added a 25-yard burst latter in the quarter.
Wamego senior running back Jace Hodges added two scoring runs in the second quarter as the Raiders built a 56-0 halftime lead over the Cowboys.
Other than Herbert’s positive runs in the first half, the Cowboy offense struggled to execute as it gave up two interceptions and a couple of loose balls on the ground.
Wamego’s backup quarterback Colin Donahue bolted 60 yards to open the third quarter and give the Raiders a 62-0 advantage.
The Cowboy offense began to click and make some major strides midway through the third period as quarterback Kaleb Becker connected with receiver Nathan Hartman for a 40-yard gainer and then Becker found Braden Wilson for another 20 yards and three plays later Becker stretched into the end zone from 8 yards out for Abilene’s first touchdown of the season. The two-point conversion failed but the Cowboys were on the scoreboard and headed to the fourth quarter down 62-6.
The lopsided score caused a running clock in the second half but the Cowboy offense after back-to-back fumbles by both teams came alive with a game ending drive. With time running out Becker found Lucas DeDonder with a 26-yard catch and run. DeDonder out fought the Wamego defender for a big catch and the Cowboys had time for one final play. Becker took the final snap and lifted a pass to the end zone where Hartman made a nifty catch to give the Cowboys a second touchdown to end the game.
Becker ended going four of 18 for 105 yards and the score. He also ran the ball six times for 25 yards. Hartman had two grabs for 68 yards and the game-ending touchdown.
Defensively, Robbie Keener led the Cowboys with 15 tackles while Rowdy Kuntz and Isaac Barbieri finished with six and five respectively Devin Fouliard had five stops for the Cowboys and Camden Meeks and Cooper Wildey added four each. Tristan Randles recovered a Red Raider fumble that stopped a third quarter scoring drive.
Abilene drops to 0-5 and will play at McPherson (7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday night this week.
Wamego moved to 4-4 on the year and they will host Independence at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Wamego 62, Abilene 12
Abilene 0 0 6 6 – 12
Wamego 36 20 6 0 – 62
First Quarter:
W – 09:09 – Oviatt 8 run. (Ficke kick)
W – 04:17 – Erickson 5 run. (Erickson run)
W – 02:13 – Oviatt 35 run. (Ficke kick)
W - 01:46 – Johnson 24 run. (Ficke kick)
W – 01:21 – Johnson 28 pass from Oviatt. (Ficke kick)
Second Quarter:
W – 09:22 – Hodges 5 run. (Ficke kick)
W – 05:46 – Hodges 4 run. (Ficke kick)
W – 01:18 – Donahue 4 run. (Kick failed)
Third Quarter:
W – 09:51 – Donahue 60 run. (Kick failed)
A – 04:20 – Becker 8 run. (Run failed)
Fourth Quarter:
A – 00:02 – Hartman 28 pass from Becker. (End of game)
