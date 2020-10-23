WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raiders finished off the regular season by blitzing the Abilene Cowboys 62-12 at Wamego Friday night.
Wamego jumped out to a 36-0 lead after one quarter and then added 20-second quarter points to lead 56-0 at half.
The Cowboys never gave up down 62-0 in the third quarter when Abilene quarter back Kaleb Becker connected with Nathan Hartman on a 40-yard pass to move the ball into Red Raider territory. Two plays later Becker toss another 20 yards to Braden Wilson and the Cowboys were in business to notch their first touchdown of the season.
Becker ran in from eight yards out to end the third quarter with a Cowboy touchdown and the Raiders leading 62-6.
The ball changed possession five times in the fourth quarter on turnovers and 45 seconds remaining in the contest Becker found Lucas DeDonder for a 26-yard play to set the Cowboys up with one play remaining in the game. DeDonder out fought the defender for the grab and the Cowboys had one play from the 28-yard line.
Becker rolled out to his left and tossed a throw to the end zone that Hartman corralled for the final play of the game.
Abilene will travel
