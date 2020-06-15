The Abilene Rebels hosted Chapman for their home opener Thursday night and dropped both games of the double-header to the visitors in front of a good-sized crowd.
Chapman took opener, in a good ballgame, 7-3 and had a big fifth inning in the nightcap to blow open a tied game, and go on to win 13-4.
In the opener, Chapman jumped out to an early lead in its first-at bat with a lead-off double on a misplayed ball by the centerfielder, then came a two-out double, followed by back-to-back singles for a 2-0 lead. The Rebels got those two runs right back in their half of the first inning after two walks to lead off the game from Roman Sanchez and then Carter Taplin.
Kaden Coup followed with a single and Robbie Keener and Michael McClanahan walked. Sanchez scored on a wild pitch and Taplin scored on a balk to tie the game at two.
Neither team did much offensively in the second inning. In the third inning Chapman regain the lead on two hits, a walk, a hit batter, and an error to score two runs. Abilene scored as well in the third as Taplin led off with a single but was forced out at second on a fielder choice bunt off the bat of Coup. Coup stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a balk to make the score 4-3 in favor of Chapman.
Another run ws put on the board by Chapman in the fourth after a lead-off single ended up moving around the bases on a balk, a steal, and a passed ball as Chapman extended their lead to 5-3. The Rebels went down in order in their half of the inning. Chapman pushed another run across in the fifth inning after the lead-off batter was hit by a pitch and would later score on an Abilene error as the lead went to 6-3.
The Rebels got a couple of base runners on in their half of the inning when Ayden Taylor led off by being hit by a pitch and then Sanchez singled, but they were stranded by three straight defensive putouts by the Chapman defense.
In the sixth inning Chapman again scored its lead-off batter after a single, and then a two-out RBI single to make it 7-3. The Rebels went down in order in their half of the inning.
In the final inning, Chapman got a single but that would be it. Abilene’s last shot was three straight batters grounding out to the left side of the Chapman infield to end the game at 7-3.
“I knew Chapman would be solid coming into this night. They have a lot of players with experience and they are well-coached,” said Abilene head coach Billy Hansen. “We just weren’t real sharp defensively, not that we had a lot of errors in the scorebook, just that we weren’t aggressive to the ball and had some mental errors. We also couldn’t string together much offensively. Each team had their share of strikeouts at the plate, but each team’s defense had to make plays too.”
Offensively for Abilene, Sanchez and Taplin each went 1-2 with a run scored and a walk and Coup was 1-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. On the mound for the Rebels, Cayden Wyckoff went five innings in the start, striking out five, walked two, hit two batters, allowed 10 hits, and four earned runs. Sanchez tossed the final two innings, striking out two, walked none, allowed three hits and one earned run.
The nightcap was a tight game through four innings but turn into a lopsided final score in favor of Chapman.
In their first at-bat, Chapman again jumped out to a quick lead by scoring a run on two hits, a sacrifice and a hit batter. They added another run in the second inning on a two-out double, followed by a single, and a wild pitch. The Rebels would go down in order in their first two at-bats.
In the third inning, Chapman added another run on two walks and two singles, while Abilene stranded two runners after they reached on walks. After Chapman was held scoreless in the fourth inning, the Rebels offense finally put something together as Taplin led off with a single, Coup walked, and Keener singled. Karsen Loader then hit a towering fly ball on the right side of the infield. Infield fly-rule was called but the ball fell in front of the Chapman second baseman. Taplin tried to score on the play, but was tagged out at the plate. Stewart Scott then walked, followed by a big single off the bat of Brenton Reiff up the middle to drive in two. Scott later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at three at the end of four innings.
The fifth inning was the final inning due to time limit and it was a big inning for Chapman, as it blew the game out of reach. Chapman scored 10 runs on six hits, four walks, and an error. Abilene came up in its last at-bat and scored a run as Kellen Signer singled and later scored on a wild pitch. The final score would end up 13-4 in favor of Chapman.
“I have to give some credit to our starting pitcher, Robbie Keener, in this one,” said Hansen. “He looked pretty good tonight, had good velocity, good control for the most part, and was all over the strike zone – it looked like to a lot of us, but just wasn’t getting some of the calls. He battled all the way in trying to keep us in the game against a good hitting team. Things just started to get away from us in that fifth inning. We had a few more ‘teaching moments’ in this one, and we need to be sure we learn from this game and continue to get better. We are working on things as we go, since we’ve had limited practice time. I like our attitudes.”
Abilene moved to 1-3 before hosting Junction City for two Sunday afternoon.
