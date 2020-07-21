The Abilene Rebels baseball team hosted Junction City 1, a Pony League team, last Friday for a double-header, and came away with easy wins in both games. Abilene was just the more experienced team in the match-up, and won the opener 13-0 in four innings and took the nightcap 15-0 in three innings.
In game one, Junction went down in order each inning, as Abilene’s Robbie Keener got the start on the mound and didn’t allow a base runner in the game.
The Rebels scored nine runs in their first at-bat, three runs in the second inning and a run in the third inning for the 13-0 win.
“We were just the more experienced team here, even though we were the same aged group,” said Abilene coach Billy Hansen. “We did what we should do in situations like this. Their team was looking for some games, and I wanted to try to help out teams as I could with the state of things these days. This was still a good matchup for our younger players.”
Offensively for Abilene, Stewart Scott was 1-1 with a run scored, a sacrifice, and two RBI. Roman Sanchez, playing his last home games with the program, went 1-1 with a run scored, was hit by a pitch and had two RBI. Karsen Loader was 1-1 with two runs scored and a walk. Carter Taplin went 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Keener was 2-3 with two runs scored and a RBI. Kaden Coup went 2-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Michael McClanahan was 1-2 with a run scored, a walk, and a RBI. Kellen Signer went 1-2 with a run scored and a RBI. Ayden Taylor was 1-2 and Samule Burton had a walk and a run scored.
On the mound for the Rebels, Keener went the distance, striking out five, walked none, allowed no hits, and no runs in tossing a perfect game.
Game two was more of the same with Abilene cruising to another easy win. Junction City did manage a few base runners in this one though. The visitors got the leadoff batter on as he was hit by a pitch in the first inning, but he was thrown by Abilene’s McClanahan trying to steal second.
Junction City got a single and a walk in the second inning, and a walk in the third inning, but that was all.
For the Rebels, they were held off the scoreboard in the first inning as Junction City turned a triple play on a line drive off the bat off Keener. Abilene started its scoring in the second inning with three runs, and continued scoring with a big third inning by plating 12 runs in the 15-0 run-rule victory.
“We continued to hit the ball very well in this game too…which we should do in this matchup,” said Hansen. “We were trying to get everyone to be aggressive and hit to drive runs in. Ayden had a nice game on the mound for us too. He’s one of our younger guys, but went out there and did some nice work.”
On the mound for Abilene, Taylor went the distance, striking out four, walked two, hit a batter, and allowed just one hit.
Offensively for the Rebels, Taplin went 2-2 with two runs scored, a walk, a stolen base, and a RBI. Ben Short was 1-1 with a run scored, a sacrifice, and two RBI. Signer went 1-1 with a run scored, was hit by a pitch, and had a RBI. Sam Gantner was 1-1 with a run scored and a walk. McClanahan went 2-3 with a run scored and three RBI. Keener was 2-3 with a run scored and two RBI. Loader went 1-2 with two runs scored, a walk, and a RBI. Burton was 1-2 with two runs scored as he reached on an error once. Sanchez walked twice and scored two runs. Scott had a walk, a run scored, a sacrifice, and a RBI, and Taylor scored a run after he reached on an error, had a sacrifice, and a RBI.
Abilene, 7-9, is scheduled to play a double-header at Junction City (Legion) today and will likely play a rescheduled double-header at Clay Center on Thursday. Both matchups are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
