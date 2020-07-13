The Abilene Rebels played, for the first time since June 22nd, in a home double-header with Clay Center Wednesday night and came away with a split. The Rebels dropped the opener 9-7 but came back to win the nightcap 5-3, in a game shortened by a power outage in Abilene.
In game one, Clay Center got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning as the lead-off hitter walked (the only walk allowed) after a seven-pitch at-bat, stole second and scored on a double. A sacrifice brought in in another run for the 2-0 lead.
Abilene cut the lead in half with a run inning of their own after Carter Taplin walked and later scored on a single by Karsen Loader. Clay Center added another run in the second inning after a leadoff double, a passed ball, and a sacrifice.
In the third inning Clay Center padded its lead by exploding for four runs on four hits, and a walk to extend their lead to 7-1. Abilene got a lead-off walk from Stewart Scott in its half of the third, but he got forced out after a line drive was caught off the bat of Roman Sanchez to stop any Abilene threat.
Clay Center added another run in the fourth inning after a leadoff double and a two-out single to plate the run. The Rebels sent two runs across the plate in their half of the fourth, as Loader hit a one-out double, then scored on a double by Michael McClanahan. Sam Burton then walked, Ayden Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Sam Gantner was also hit by a pitch to bring in McClanahan before the final two outs were recorded. Clay Center now led 8-3.
Clay Center got another lead-off double to begin the fifth inning, then came an Abilene error on a ball hit to the right side of the field to plate a run. On that hit, there was a play at the plate that Loader, playing catcher, got taken out on a slide and injured. Loader had to leave the game, and was done for the night.
The Rebels made things very interesting in their half of the fifth inning by scoring four runs. Taplin led off with a single, Kaden Coup and Robbie Keener each walked, McClanahan then hit a single to drive in a pair, and Keener would score on a throwing error. McClanahan also scored on an error. Burton walked in the inning, and made his way to third base but was put out at home as he attempted to score on a passed ball. Taylor reached on a fielder’s choice and Gantner walked, but they were stranded as the next two batters struck out to end the game, due to a two-hour time limit, at 9-7 in favor of Clay Center.
“We came out kind of flat and weren’t real sharp defensively,” said Abilene coach Billy Hansen. “We only had one error in the scorebook, but we had some misjudged balls in the outfield and some dropped balls on throws for putouts that were big. You can’t give a team extra outs in the inning. we handed them some runs. I did like how we still clawed our way back into the game and made it real interesting there at the end. We just have to take better care of the baseball.”
Offensively for Abilene, Loader went 2-2 with a run scored and a RBI. Taplin was 1-1 with two runs scored and two walks, and McClanahan was 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. On the mound for the Rebels, Sanchez went four innings in the start, striking out two, walked one, allowed 10 hits, and eight earned runs. Keener tossed one inning in relief, striking out none, walked none, allowed no hits, and no runs.
The nightcap got off to a similar start as the opener with Clay Center scoring two runs in its first at-bat, with both coming after two strikeouts. The next two hitters reached via a walk, and then came two very untimely Abilene errors that led to those two runs scoring for the early 2-0 lead.
The Rebels, again, score a run in their half of the first as Sanchez led-off with a walk and stole second, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice from Coup. Keener singled in the inning but was stranded, along with McClanahan who walked. Neither team scored in the second inning but Abilene had a chance, but stranded a couple again.
In the third inning Clay Center get a leadoff single that later scored to put them up 3-1. The Rebels tied the game in their half of the inning after a lead-off walk from Coup, who moved to second on a wild pitch, and then scored on a double from Keener. Burton then doubled to drive home Keener
Cayden Wyckoff drew a walk in the inning, but he and Burton were stranded at second and third after stealing.
In the fourth inning, Clay Center got a lone single in the inning for its only base runner. Abilene came up and got a leadoff single from Stewart Scott, who moved to second on a wild pitch, then came a walk from Sanchez. With one out, Coup reached on an error, and Scott and Sanchez later scored for the 5-3 Abilene lead.
The fifth inning was the last inning due to time limit, but then the power went out at the ballfield. It would take too much time to let the lights cool down long enough to see if they would even come back on, so it was decided to end the game with Abilene up 5-3 and two outs.
“We had those two early errors in the first inning, but that was it. We were better after that and Kaden (Coup) kept them off-balance at the plate against a really good-hitting team,” said Hansen. “We wanted two wins, but it was nice to come away with a split after that first game.”
On the mound for Abilene, Coup went the distance, striking out four, walked four, allowed two hits, and one earned run. Offensively for the Rebels, Scott went 1-1 with a run scored and a walk. Keener was 2-3 with a run scored and a RBI. Burton went 1-2 with a RBI and stolen base. Sanchez scored two runs and walked twice. Coup scored a run, had a walk, a sacrifice, and a RBI, and Wyckoff had a couple of walks and two stolen bases.
Abilene, 5-7, is scheduled next to be on the road tonight for a double-header in Hillsboro beginning at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.