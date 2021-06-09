The Abilene Rebels baseball team opened up their season with a road trip to Junction City Monday night for a double-header with the Junction City Blues American Legion team, at historic Raethert Stadium, and came away with a split.
Abilene took the opener, in a good contest, 6-4, while Junction City won the nightcap 13-3. Both games were played with an hour and forty-five minute time limit.
In the opener, the Rebels got off to a quick start with the help of the three walks in a row to open the game before an out was made. Gavin Hight then ripped the first pitch he saw for a two-run double. Ben Short was then hit by a pitch, Robbie Keener scored on a passed ball, and Brenton Reiff sacrificed in a run for an early 4-0 lead. Junction City battled right back in their half of the first inning with two runs of their own on three hits to make the score 4-2 after just one inning of play.
Abilene tacked on another run in the second inning on three singles by Jarrett Baxa, Kaden Coup, and Carter Taplin, with Taplin driving in Coup. The Blues matched Abilene’s run in their half of the inning without a hit as the runner reached on a dropped third strike and advanced to third base as Abilene got a little sloppy with the baseball. He later scored on a fielder’s choice to make the score 5-3. Each team went down in order in the third inning.
The fourth inning saw the Rebels strand a couple of baserunners and Junction City plate another run after a one-out walk ended up scoring to make it a 5-4 ballgame heading into the fifth inning. In the fifth, Abilene would get a leadoff single up the middle from Taplin and he then stole second. With one out, Michael McClanahan singled to left but Taplin had to holdup at third base. Those runners would be stranded with the next two outs coming via a strikeout and a groundout. The Rebels got some timely defense though in the Blue’s half of the inning with two strikeouts, then came a hit batter, but he would eventually be thrown out, by Abilene catcher McClanahan, trying to steal second base for the third out.
In the sixth, and what would be final inning due to time limit, the Rebels got an insurance run as Ayden Taylor earned a one-out walk and moved to second on a balk. Kellen Signer would push the count to full before also walking. Coup drove in Taylor to end the Abilene scoring.
Junction City came up needing two runs but Abilene starter Taylor would get a strikeout to lead things off and then came a four-pitch walk.
Coup entered the game on the mound for the Rebels to try to seal it against the middle of the lineup. He got a five-pitch strikeout, with all of his pitches being strikes, against Junction City’s four-hole batter, and then came a run-down between third base and home plate where the runner would be tagged out just in front of the plate for the third out. Abilene won 6-4.
“I can’t say enough about how Ayden looked tonight on the mound in getting the start,” said Abilene Coach Billy Hansen. “He looked poised throughout the game and really pounded the strike zone, and his velocity was good. He went further than I really expected for his first start of the summer and really not having a lot of in-game experience since about early May. He was pretty good against a solid team, and our defense helped him out too.”
On the mound for Abilene, Taylor went five and a third innings, striking out three, walked two, hit two batters, allowed four hits, and three earned runs.
Coup tossed two-thirds of an inning to close out the game, striking out one, walked none, allowed no hits, and no runs.
Offensively for the Rebels, Coup went 2-3 with two runs scored, a walk, a RBI, and a stolen base. Taplin was 2-3 with a run scored, a walk, a RBI, and two stolen bases. Hight went 1-3 with a run scored and two RBI, and McClanahan and Baxa each had a hit.
Game two didn’t go as well for Abilene, though it did have a promising start. Coup led off the game with a single and stole second, Taplin followed with a walk, and Keener then singled to bring in Coup. McClanahan would sacrifice home Taplin in the inning for the early two runs. The Blues got a walk and a single in the inning, but they would be stranded.
The second inning saw Taylor reach after being hit by a pitch but be put out a second on a fielder’s choice, and Baxa reach on an error, but be stranded at third when Coup was caught stealing second.
Junction City would blow the game open in their half of the inning with six runs on two hits, four walks, and an error. In the third inning, the Blues added a couple of more runs as they each reached on a walk for the 8-2 lead.
The Rebels got a run across in the fourth inning as Reiff was hit by a pitch and later scored on a bases loaded walk by Coup. That ended the scoring for Abilene, and Junction City would get the run-rule in the fourth by scoring five runs on walks and Abilene errors for the 13-3 final.
“Game two was a little disappointing after the way we played in the opener,” said Hansen. “We had our starting pitcher out there getting in some work, and he got off to a good start before walking three in a row in the second inning, but he wasn’t missing by much, then you throw in an error and a couple of hits, and they have six runs just like that. I kept him in there to get some work, and to see if we could work through it. I still felt okay after that with the middle of our order coming up the next at-bat, but we weren’t able to do anything. After a lead-off walk to start the third, a pitching change was made, but Junction City had the momentum and kept putting pressure on our defense, and we couldn’t make plays.”
Offensively for Abilene, Coup went 1-2 with a run scored, a walk, a RBI, and a stolen base. Keener was 1-2 with a RBI and McClanahan was 1-1 with a sacrifice and a RBI.
On the mound for the Rebels, Baxa got the start tossing two innings, striking out three, walked six, allowed four hits, and six earned runs. Taplin pitched the final two innings, striking out one, walked three, allowed no hits, and four earned runs.
Abilene, 1-1, will be at home Wednesday for a double-header with Salina beginning at 6pm at Ted Power Field. There is no admission charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.