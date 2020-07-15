HILLSBORO — The Abilene Rebels baseball team traveled to Hillsboro Monday for a double-header, and lost both games to the home team.
Game one was a tight battle throughout with Abilene stranding base runners and giving Hillsboro additional outs in the game, leading to a 4-3 loss and Hillsboro had a couple of big innings in game two to get a 12-2 victory in five innings.
In the opener, Hillsboro got on the scoreboard first with a run in its first at-bat on three hits and a walk. The Rebels took the lead in their half of third inning with a couple of runs. Stewart Scott led off with a walk and stole second base, then scored on a single off the bat of Carter Taplin. Kaden Coup reached on a fielder’s choice, and then scored on a double by Robbie Keener for a 2-1 lead. That lead would be short-lived, as Hillsboro pushed three across the plate on just three hits to take a 4-2 lead.
Abilene had a great opportunity to score in its half of the fourth inning, but couldn’t get a timely hit. Sam Burton led off with a walk and eventually fond his way on third base. Kellen Signer had an infield single that nobody could get to, and Scott was hit by a pitch. The Rebels had the bases loaded with one out, but couldn’t generate a run before the final two outs were recorded. Hillsboro went down in order via a groundout and two strikeouts in its half of the fourth.
Neither team did much in the fifth or sixth innings offensively. In the seventh inning, Abilene came to the top of its order coming up for one last chance to make something happen. The inning got off to a good start with Roman Sanchez hitting a single and stealing second. He moved to third on a groundout to the right side by Taplin. Sanchez then scored on another sacrifice from Coup to make it 4-3. Keener grounded out to end the Abilene threat, and the game.
“This game came down to too many missed opportunities offensively…we stranded too many base runners (8) and misjudged some balls on defense,” said Abilene coach Billy Hansen. “This was a game we maybe should have won, but we can’t give additional outs and runs to the other team. We have some young guys out there, and I believe this experience will pay off in the future.”
Offensively for Abilene, Keener was 2-4 with a stolen base and a RBI, Taplin went 1-3 with a sacrifice and a RBI, Signer was 1-3, and Sanchez went 1-4 with a run scored and a walk.
On the mound for the Rebels, Coup got the start and tossed three innings, striking out three, walked one, allowed seven hits, and four earned runs. Michael McClanahan came on in relief for three innings, striking out two, walked one, allowed three hits, and no runs.
Game two started off with both teams going down in order in the first inning. The game’s first scoring came in the home-half of the second inning as Hillsboro scored two runs on a walk, a triple, and an error for the early lead – one they wouldn’t give up. Hillsboro also added five runs in a big third inning on just one hit and five walks to extend their lead to 7-0.
The Rebels tried to get back into the game in their half of the fourth inning as McClanahan led off with a walk and stole second. Keener hit a one-out single to drive in McClanahan. Karsen Loader singled but was putout on a fielder’s choice by Sanchez. Coup reached on an error, which was a sacrifice to score Keener and Scott, was hit by a pitch.
But the Rebels left the bases loaded. Hillsboro added a run in its half of the inning after a lead-off single later scored on another hit for an 8-2 lead. Abilene went down in order in its half of the fifth inning. The home team put the game away in its half of the fifth with five runs on four hits, two walks, and a plunked batter to end the game due to the 10-run rule.
“Way too many walks, and some poor decisions led us down a tough road in this one,” said Hansen. “We weren’t very mentally tough, and once things started going bad – we lost some focus and, I think, some determination. We have to rebound quickly, after just having one day off, we play a good Clay Center team who we just saw a week ago.”
On the mound for Abilene, Loader went three and one-third innings, striking out two, walked seven, allowed three hits, and seven earned runs. Taplin tossed two-thirds of an inning, striking out none, walked one, hit a batter, allowed five hits, and four earned runs. Burton faced just one batter, allowing a walk. Offensively for the Rebels, Kenner, Loader, and Taplin each had a hit in the contest.
Abilene, 5-9, is scheduled to be in Clay Center for a double-header tonight beginning at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.