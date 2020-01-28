145 - Justin Wisner-McLane (19-5) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 19-5 won by fall over Tim Robb (Topeka West) 1-8 (Fall 0:20)
• Quarterfinal - Jaden Moodaley (Gardner-Edgerton) 10-21 won by injury default over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 19-5 (Inj. 2:00)
• Cons. Round 2 - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 19-5 won by fall over Austin Meyer (Wamego) 1-2 (Fall 0:31)
• Cons. Round 3 - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 19-5 won by fall over Joel Brown (Ottawa) 9-7 (Fall 0:28)
• Cons. Semi - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 19-5 won by fall over Sam Twombly (Rossville) 12-9 (Fall 0:54)
• 3rd Place Match - Jaden Moodaley (Gardner-Edgerton) 10-21 won by forfeit over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 19-5 (For.)
152 - Kyler Welling (6-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Corey Catron (Rossville) 9-9 won by major decision over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-15 (MD 18-5)
• Cons. Round 2 - Dacotah Lee (Wamego) 4-3 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-15 (Fall 0:57)
160 - Lawrence Smith (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - AJ Rodriguez (Gardner-Edgerton) 32-5 won by fall over Lawrence Smith (Chapman) 0-2 (Fall 1:06)
• Cons. Round 2 - Mitchell Root (Perry-Lecompton) 17-8 won by fall over Lawrence Smith (Chapman) 0-2 (Fall 4:48)
182 - Ryan Hengemuhle (6-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 6-15 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Nathaniel Howerton (Doniphan West) 13-2 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 6-15 (Fall 0:59)
• Cons. Round 3 - Ozzy Poage (Gardner-Edgerton) 6-2 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 6-15 (Fall 1:00)
220 - Zachery Ferris (27-1) placed 1st and scored 24.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 27-1 won by tech fall over Collin Scott (ElDorado) 8-10 (TF-1.5 4:48 (17-0))
• Quarterfinal - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 27-1 won by major decision over Murphy Ownbey (Andover Central) 18-5 (MD 13-1)
• Semifinal - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 27-1 won by decision over Kody Davoren (Rossville) 14-3 (Dec 5-1)
• 1st Place Match - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 27-1 won by decision over Jaylon Walker (Bryan High) 29-3 (Dec 6-5)
285 - Colt Sell (6-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Colt Sell (Chapman) 6-12 won by decision over Chris Manning (Andover Central) 1-2 (Dec 5-4)
• Quarterfinal - Sean Urban (Perry-Lecompton) 12-10 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 6-12 (Fall 0:26)
• Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Chermok (Holton) 6-10 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 6-12 (Fall 0:34)
