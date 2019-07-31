RC Voltage place third at Northern Nationals Softball Tournament
The RC Voltage traveling softball team placed third in the 18B Division of the Northern Nationals Softball Tournament this last weekend in Emporia.
Pictured are team members, front row from left: guest Ashley Deters, Brenna Pruitt, Savannah Stout, Katherine Bergkamp, Grace Martin and coach Bob Martin. Back row: coach Mike Olberding, Beth Holmes, Chloey Bohm, Shainn Olberding, Sadie Van Riper, Josslyn Pendleton, Kelsey Gack, Breanna Standley and coach Brian Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.