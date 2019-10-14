By Tim Horan
Reflector-Chronicle
The Abilene Cowboys successfully threw some razzle-dazzle plays at the visiting Coffeyville Tornados but struggled with the defensive pressure, dropping the last home game of the season 28-12 Friday night.
Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Abilene’s Jayshaun Jones took the snap, lateraled it to Jackson Randles who passed it back to Jones for a 7-yard touchdown with 31.3 seconds left in the half.
In the first quarter, facing a fourth down and two yards on its own 42 yard line, the handoff went to Cowboy senior Kade Funston who broke free on a 16-yard run, his first time carrying the football this season.
But mostly the Cowboy offense was stopped by Coffeyville’s blitzing defense.
“We couldn’t pick up the blitzing linebackers and we had be creative in some situations to get some plays,” said Abilene head coach Steve Simpson. “We had trouble handling their speed.”
In 33 carries, Abilene gained only 95 yards on the ground. In the same number of carries, Coffeyville gained 220 yards.
Abilene gained 118 yards in the air on 6 for 17 passes. Coffeyville completed 8 for 17 for 77 yards in the air.
“They stunted a lot on us defensively and created some problems for us,” Simpson said. “We worked on blitzes but we don’t see it at that speed. That hurt us a lot.”
The Cowboys were also not able it capitalize on several opportunities.
In the third quarter Abilene got into the red zone with a 59-yard pass play to Chriszavier Cease.
With a first and goal at the eight-yard line, the Cowboys eventually turned the ball over on downs on the Coffeyville 4-yard line.
Abilene was charged with a motion penalty followed by a personal foul against Coffeyville.
“We had some missed opportunities,” Simpson said. “It’s the same thing. We get in a tight situation with some young players.
“They played hard,” Simpson said of the Cowboys. “They battled and we did a lot of things well. I’m proud of how hard they played. We had some guys who just came in and gave us the best they had.”
Coffeyville took the opening kick into the end zone early, scoring on eight plays in just under three minutes.
Quarterback Aaron Rutherford scored on a 1-yard run at the 9:05 mark and Parker Banzet kicked the extra point.
Abilene went three and out.
Robbie Keener stopped Coffeyville’s next drive with an interception.
Randles hit Cease for a 26-yard play with 3:01 left in first quarter but that drive stalled on the Coffeyville 40.
The score was 7-6 in favor of Coffeyville at the half.
After a holding penalty, Coffeyville recovered a fumble on the Abilene 5-yard line. Seth Bromley scored on a 1-yard run at the 10 minute mark. The extra point kick by Parker Banzet appeared to have been blocked but Abilene was charged with a roughing the kicker penalty. Bromley added two points on the PAT run.
Coffeyville scored at 11:05 in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Rutherford to Tyrone Johnson. That kicked failed.
With 4:49 left in the game, faced with a fourth down and one, Rutherford ran for 22-yards for the final touchdown of the game. Banzet kicked the extra point.
Abilene’s last two games of the regular season are on the road as the Cowboys travel to Augusta next Friday and then travel to Ulysses.
