HERINGTON – Herington High School is slated to officially begin its 2020-2021 basketball season Friday when they host Peabody-Burns.
Herington like many schools throughout the state delayed the start of winter sports activities due to COVID-19 concerns. They have progressed the COVID protocols established by KSHSAA to prepare them for the upcoming limited schedule.
Head coach Jacob Kehres begins his second season at the helm of the Railer basketball program. His 2019-2020 team finished 5-15 and tied for sixth in the Wheat State League.
Coach Kehres will look for 6-2 senior Craig Rutschman and 5-5 senior guard Matthew Anschutz to be the leaders of the team this season. Rutschman scored 9.1 PPG and grabbed 5.7 RPG as a forward last year. Anschutz shot in 7.0 PPG and dished out 1.8 assists per game.
“We bring back an additional 12 players that saw varsity experience of which six started at least one game last year,” Kehres said. “I see this as a positive as we were able to get a lot of kids accustomed to the speed and physicality of the game.”
Some of that experience may come from seniors Conner LaRosa, Corbyn Jackson, Brett Coup, Zed Bryant and juniors Kaleb Blank, Tanner Foust and a pair of sophomores Nathan Vinduska and Will Lingenfeiser.
“We were able to make strides in improving the direction of the program last year and will look to continue to build on that this year,” the coach said. “We will have a large senior class that we will lean on heavy for leadership. Taking a day by day approach to our improvement as a team and developing solid fundamentals will be important as we continue to move the program forward.”
“Offensively we need to continue to improve our decision making,” he added. “Defensively understanding that we cannot take possessions off, when we are able to do that we will bra a successful team.”
Troy Heitfield begins his fifth season as head coach of the Lady Railers program. Last year Herington finished 11-9 overall and 6-3 in league play.
Heitfeld is expected to return five starters to the court against Peabody-Burns Friday night. Senior Carrie Roe should be the team leader as she returns for her final year of competition. The 5-10 forward is expected to lead the team offensively.
Herington will play a three-guard offense with 5-9 junior Tristyn Kremeier, 5-9 Hallie Rutschman and 5-4 Madi Becker slotted at this time.
Coach Heitfeld will look for his fifth starter from 5-6 senior guard Hannah Pohlman, 5-4 junior guard Karli Brott, 5-8 junior forward Alexis Barlow-McKenna and 5-9 sophomore forward Eleanor Sihan.
“We have good experience and most of the offense returns this year,” Heitfeld said.
Following Friday’s opener with Peabody-Burns the Railers will take on county rival Rural Vista Heat.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Herington Basketball Schedule
Jan. 8 vs. Peabody-Burns
Jan. 12 vs. Rural Vista
Jan. 15 at Solomon
Jan. 19 – 23 at Centre Tourney
Jan. 29 at Northern Heights
Feb. 2 vs. Canton-Galva
Feb. 5 at Centre
Feb. 9 vs. Elyria Christian
Feb. 12 at Goessel
Feb. 16 vs. Solomon
Feb. 19 at Wabaunsee
Feb. 23 vs. Inman
