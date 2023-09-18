HERINGTON – The Herington Railer football team improved to 2-1 on the year as they ran by Rural Vista 50-6 in a Dickinson County showdown Friday night.
Herington ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns over the Heat. Senior Tyus Becker ran 16 times for 122 yards and two scores while sophomore Colten Gehrke amassed 89 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Sophomore Samuel Begley had 10 totes for 43 yards and Cameron Svitak and Caleb Darrow added to the total with positive yards,
Becker completed seven of 13 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Svitak and Darrow each had touchdown receptions as Svitak caught three for 37 yards and Darrow had two catches for 24 yards. Gehrke had a catch for 20 yards that added to the total.
The Railers came up strong on defense as they had four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a couple of passes batted down. Becker, Darrow and Mason Mortensen accounted for the fumble recoveries with David Dallinga being credited for causing one of the Heat fumbles. Becker and Svitak had the pass interceptions.
Darrow led the team with eight tackles while Peiton Taylor had seven. Kwinton Barlow-McKenna added five stops. Barlow-McKenna also had a sack of the Rural Vista quarterback.
The Railers will travel to Goessel on Friday.
