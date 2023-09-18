HERINGTON – The Herington Railer football team improved to 2-1 on the year as they ran by Rural Vista 50-6 in a Dickinson County showdown Friday night.

Herington ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns over the Heat. Senior Tyus Becker ran 16 times for 122 yards and two scores while sophomore Colten Gehrke amassed 89 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Sophomore Samuel Begley had 10 totes for 43 yards and Cameron Svitak and Caleb Darrow added to the total with positive yards,

 

