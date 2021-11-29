HERINGTON – Third year head coach Jacob Kehres expects just two starters from his 2020-2021 basketball team to take the court for this year’s edition of the Herington Railers.
Junior forward Will Lingenfelser and sophomore guard Tyrus Becker are expected to lead the young inexperienced Herington boys team. Lingenfelser average 1.4 points per game and 2.2 rebounds as a sophomore for the team that finished 3-14 a year ago. Becker shot in 2.4 points per game during his freshman year.
“We will be an extremely young team, with a lot of new faces moving into big roles,” Kehres said. “The sooner we get acclimated to the speed and physically of varsity basketball the better our chances will be as the season progresses. We had a decent number of kids that really committed over the summer to improve. Those kids will hopefully see that effort pay off as we look to build the program. Our goals will be to compete everyday and play better in some facet of the game each night out.”
Herington lost Corbyn Jackson, Brett Coup, Matt Anschutz and Craig Rutschman to graduation and must build with young and inexperienced players.
Looking to see action for the Railers will be projected starters Kwinton Barlow-McKenna and Tristen Swarts to join Becker at guard while junior forward Kris Jones will play alongside Ligenfelser in the front court.
Kehres should also have some experience in returning sophomore guards Michael Beardslee and Sumner Schlesener as well as newcomers Ty Sill-Shepard, Riley Jackson and Mason Mortensen.
Herington opens the season by hosting Peabody Burns on December 3rd.
Full schedule to be printed in a future edition.
