HERINGTON — The Herington Lady Railer volleyball team picked up Wheat State League wins over Canton-Galva and Solomon on Tuesday night.
Herington defeated Solomon 25-9, 25-15 and then won in two matches over Canton-Galva 25-15, 25-12.
Against the Lady Gorillas, junior Carrie Roe led the attack with seven kills while Halle Rutschman and Megan Mortenson had two each. At the service line, Rutschman and Adrina Volkman had two Aces while Tristyn Kremeier had one.
Along the front line, Rutschman and Dakota Swader had blocks and from the back row Kremeier had nine digs while Volkman had eight, Madi Becker saved six and Rutschman had four to lead the Lady Railers
Kremeier provided 10 assists in the matches against Solomon.
Against Canton-Galva, Roe had 14 of the teams 24 kills. Rutschman added five against the Eagles and Swader had four. Rutschman, Kremeier, Volkman, Becker and Emma Alt all had aces.
Swader and Alt led the squad with four blocks while Kremeier and Becker led the way with 13 digs each. Roe had 11 digs and Rutschman and Volkman had eight each.
Kremeier had 20 assists against Canton-Galva.
