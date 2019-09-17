WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raider football team remained undefeated through two weeks of the season as it doubled up the Chapman Fighting Irish 28-14 Friday night in Wamego.
The Red Raiders scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 28-6 lead at intermission. Chapman added a touchdown in the third quarter to complete the scoring.
For the Irish, junior quarterback Trevor Erickson threw for 152 yards and ran for 41 yards and two scores against Wamego. Erickson completed eight of 17 passes with junior David Schoby hauling in three catches for 64 yards while sophomore Eli Riegel had three catches for 36 yards. Senior Adam Litzinger finished with two receptions and 52 yards on the night.
On the ground, Litzinger carried the ball 11 times for 139 yards while Reed had 14 carries for 41 yards but neither could break the goal line for Chapman. Jeremiah Laplante finished with one yard on three carries.
Chapman ended the game with 464 all-purpose yards in the game as Erickson ran in the two touchdowns and Litzinger had a two-point conversion in the third period.
Defensively, Zach Ferris led all tacklers with nine while Litzinger and Tate Milton finished with eight. Erickson recorded six tackles Laplante and Chance Liebau finished with four each for the Irish leaders.
Jackson Greenwood was credited with a sack and Cam Liebau hauled in an interception
Chapman (0-2) hosts Abilene (0-2) this week in the Dickinson County Showdown.
