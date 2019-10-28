Briggs, Waite and Geissinger qualify for state cross country
Chapman junior Taylor Briggs, above left, won the Class 4A Regional Cross Country Meet Saturday with a time of 19:05.6 to defend her two-time state championship at the Class 4A Meet this Saturday in Wamego. Abilene freshman Grant Waite, above center, qualified for the Cowboys with an eighth place finish at regional. His time was 17:51.8. At right, Abilene senior Aaron Geissinger also qualified for the Cowboys. He finished 13th with a time of 18:16.15.
