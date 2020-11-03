Putting down the track surface

Workers were hard at it putting down the new asphalt for the running track at Cowboy Stadium in Abilene. The new ‘rubber’ surface is scheduled to be a grey tone with orange exchange lanes.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.