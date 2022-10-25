SOLOMON – The Pretty Prairie Bulldogs rushed for five second half touchdowns to rally past the Solomon Gorillas 52-36 Friday evening in Solomon.
The Gorillas jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first period when quarterback Spencer Coup threw two of his four first half touchdowns for a 10-point advantage. He then rushed for a score and threw two more touchdowns in the second quarter, but it was the Bulldogs that owned the game after intermission.
Bulldog Bryan Steadman rushed for three fourth period scores and teammate Gage Bowers had a rushing score in the third quarter and another in the final period.
Pretty Prairie piled up 374 yards of rushing on 43 plays against the Gorilla defense. Bowers finished with 170 yards and two scores. He also went five of ten passing for 119 yards and a scoring toss to Steadman. Steadman carried the ball 17 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns. He had two receptions for 71 yards to go along with a score. Gauge Stuauffer had two catches for 35 yards and a score.
Coup went 19 of 42 for 260 yards and four touchdowns for Solomon. He ran 16 times for 71 yards and a score. Porter Hynes ran seven times for 37 yards. Hynes had two scoring receptions and totaled 135 yards receiving. Scott Robinson had four catches for 58 yards while Spencer Krause hauled in seven passes for 45 yards and a score. Jake Sommer caught two Coup tosses for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Lucas Newcomer had 12 tackles, Hynes finished with eight while Kolten Walker had seven and a half stops. Coup had six tackles and Hayden Zerbe had three and a half tackles with one being for a loss of yards. Krause picked off the Bulldog quarterback during the contest.
Bulldog Brock Rogers intercepted a Gorillas toss in the game and he added a sack, one of five for Pretty Prairie. Stauffer had two sacks while Cooper Schuldt and Blaine Rogers also had sacks.
Solomon season comes to an end at 2-6 while Pretty Prairie finished 3-5.
