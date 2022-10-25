SOLOMON – The Pretty Prairie Bulldogs rushed for five second half touchdowns to rally past the Solomon Gorillas 52-36 Friday evening in Solomon.

The Gorillas jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first period when quarterback Spencer Coup threw two of his four first half touchdowns for a 10-point advantage. He then rushed for a score and threw two more touchdowns in the second quarter, but it was the Bulldogs that owned the game after intermission.

 

