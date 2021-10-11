Tuesday -
Oct. 12
Abilene VB at Marysville
Abilene MF at Marysville
Chapman VB at Marysville
Herington VB at Waverly
Solomon VB at Wakefield
Thursday -
Oct. 14
Abilene CC at Clay Center
Abilene MCC at Clay Center
Herington CC at Bennington
Rural Vista VB vs. Wabaunsee
Solomon CC at Burrton
