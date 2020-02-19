The Abilene High School Boys Power Lifting team won the Emporia Meet Saturday in Emporia.
Cowboy results:
114 – Maxwell Callahan, 1st Bench, 1st Squat, 1st Overall
123 – Tristan Stover 2nd Overall
173 – Keaton Hocker, 1st Bench, 1st Clean, 1st Overall
198 – Colby Reitz 3rd Overall
220 – Karsen Loader 4th Overall
HWT – Shane Cox, 1st Bench, 4th Overall
JV Results:
220 – Trystin Herbert 4th Overall
