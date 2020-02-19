The Abilene High School Boys Power Lifting team won the Emporia Meet Saturday in Emporia.

Cowboy results:

114 – Maxwell Callahan, 1st Bench, 1st Squat, 1st Overall

123 – Tristan Stover 2nd Overall

173 – Keaton Hocker, 1st Bench, 1st Clean, 1st Overall

198 – Colby Reitz 3rd Overall

220 – Karsen Loader 4th Overall

HWT – Shane Cox, 1st Bench, 4th Overall

JV Results:

220 – Trystin Herbert 4th Overall

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

