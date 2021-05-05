Chris McClanahan and Brenton Reiff pitched back-to-back complete game shutouts to lead the Abilene Cowboy JV baseball team to a sweep of Marysville 10-0 and 1-0 in Abilene Monday night.
McClanahan tossed a three hit shutout in the opener and he provided two hits at the plate driving in a run. He scored twice in the Cowboy win. McClanahan did not walk a batter and struck out eight over five innings.
Abilene got on the board in the second with a single run and then added five in the third and four in the fourth.
Gavin Hight doubled to drive in a run and he scored three times for the Cowboys. Kayden Timm singled to drive in a pair and Reiff had a hit and two RBI in the opener. Ayden Taylor was two for two and he scored twice and shortstop Drew Hansen scored two Cowboy runs.
Hight scored the Cowboys first run in the second after walking to lead off the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch on a single by Timm. Taylor led off the Cowboy third with a single and Hansen was hit with a pitch putting two runners on base. McClanahan singled to score Taylor and Hansen moved to second. McClanahan and Hansen scored on a double by Hight. Timm drew a walk followed by a walk to Samuel Whitehair. Hight and Reiff both scored on a wild pitch by the Marysville pitcher.
Taylor singled to lead off the Cowboy fourth and goes to third on an error that allowed Braden Wells to be safe at first. Taylor then scored on a wild pitch but Wells was out on the base paths. Hansen walked and advanced to second on a McClanahan single. Hight was hit by the pitcher followed by a walk to Timm that scored Hansen. Reiff singled to score Hight and McClanahan.
Wells singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning in the finals and advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a groundout by Hansen.
That would be the only run of the game even though the Cowboys collected five hits in the second game. Whitehair had a pair of hits including a double and Timm had the other Abilene hit.
Reiff allowed three Marysville hits, walked one and struck out seven in his five-inning victory.
The Cowboys improved to 6-10.
