CHAPMAN – Second year head coach Judd Liebau believes pitching and defense will lead his 2021 Irish baseball team.
Liebau begins his second season after everyone missed the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His 2019 Fighting Irish team finished 6-13 on the year.
“We have a team that has been playing together for a long time,” Liebau said. “They know how to win. We have solid arms and we should be above average defensively. We will need to continue to improve at the plate.”
Chapman’s mound rotation could be set with senior Dave Schoby, juniors Eli Riegel, Torin Cavanaugh and Camden Liebau. When not toeing the rubber Schoby will be at third base while Riegel heads to the outfield, Cavanaugh can catch and Liebau should be at short.
Other returners should be senior Lawrence Smith, juniors Hayden Frazier, Tate Milton, Colby Hartung, Blake Wildman and sophomore Chris Falls.
The Irish open the season with a doubleheader at Clay Center on Tuesday before going to Riley County Thursday.
