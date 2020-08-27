Pieces coming together
Workers have made tremendous progress this week at Abilene's Cowboy Stadium. The turf has been installed, work began Thursday on cutting in the hash marks, yard markers and Cowboy logos. While that was happening more Mammoth Sports Construction workers were putting in the base for the new track and others started setting bleachers and Thursday afternoon, the new LED field lights were being stalled.
All this in preparation for Abilene's home opener Friday, Sept. 11 against Concordia.
