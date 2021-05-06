Sophomore Abby Picking went three for three at the plate including a home run and a double driving in five and scoring four times and she pitched a complete three inning game for the Cowgirl junior varsity in a 27-3 win Tuesday night in Abilene.
The Cowgirls had seven hits in the victory. Alyssa Farr was one for two but drove in five runs while Zoey Debenham, Mary Rahe and Hayley Peterson also had hits for the Cowgirls.
After the Irish scored twice in the top of the first, the Cowgirls scored 24 runs in their half of the first and added three more in the second. Chapman scored once more in the third.
Mercy Mickle had two of Chapman’s six hits and she drove in two runs. Grace Johns, Taylor Wells, Reagan Morris and Emily Gaston had singles for the Lady Irish.
Picking threw 56 pitches in the three-inning win. She allowed three earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out five.
Wells took the loss allowing 27 runs on seven hits in two innings of work. She walked nine and struck out two.
The Cowgirl JV is 13 – 2 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.