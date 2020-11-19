Phase 2 has officially begun at Cowboy Stadium in Abilene. With work continuing on the track, demolishing started Tuesday as Boyd Construction Company started the demolishment of the Spirit Stores, ticket booths and concessions buildings in the southwest corner of the athletic complex.
Mammoth Sports Construction will be busy through the winter and into spring as they construct new locker rooms, a new main entrance to the stadium at the northwest corner of the field along with fan accommodations and restrooms.
A new Cowboys locker room will be built to the north of the field that will include space for the Cowboy cheerleaders, 80 football players, coaches, trainers and the space will also have ample storage space according to Kyle Becker, President of the Abilene School Board.
Becker and Superintendant Greg Brown addressed a group of citizens, businessmen and women that have stepped up in the early stages of the Capital Building Project as donors for the renovations at the stadium.
Wednesday evening, the USD 435 board of education met informally with patrons at Paul Dennis Field for a brief tour of the facility as it is now. It gave the donors an opportunity to walk on the turf, see the work on the track and inspect the new video board from a close-up look. Following that time, Becker and Brown invited the group to the high school auditorium where a brief presentation was held showing glimpses into what the finished project would look like upon completion.
High school principal Ben Smith addressed the group about the educational goals that will be achieved with the stadium project beyond the sports activities. Brown and Becker led the audience through a slide show of the blue prints of the buildings yet to be built.
Both speakers encouraged all to continue to spread the word about the Capital Campaign as Abilene will undoubtedly have one of the top Class 4A sports complex in the state when completed. Donations can be submitted to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County earmarked for the stadium project.
