MCPHERSON – Competing for the first time in a Kansas State High School Activities Association sanctioned regional tournament, nearly two-hundred high school girl wrestlers representing 70 high schools in the West half of the state competed for the chance to move on to the ‘first ever’ girls state tournament in two weeks.
Friday and Saturday, these girls met at McPherson High School to compete in 11 weight classes where the top six would move on to the state meet in Salina on Feb. 27.
Abilene High School sent three girls to the regional meet with the two more experienced wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament. Representing Abilene was junior Skyleigh Pflaster, sophomore Lyndsey Buechman and senior Laryssa Brown. Pflaster and Buechman have been wrestling since they were four years old competiting with the Abilene Kids Wrestling Club before entering middle school and then high school. Brown began wrestling this year in school.
Pflaster and Buechman qualified for the state meet with Pflaster placing fourth at 109 and Buechman earning the third place medal at 170.
Pflaster (10-5) opened with a bye in the first round before earning a Major Decision win (11-0) over Evelin Geronimo of Emporia. Next, she battled the eventual regional champion Anna Cullen (23-1) of Wellington to a 4-3 loss that sent her to the backside of the bracket.
Pflaster mastered a pin over Blake Rhea of Haysville-Campus (11-6) in the fourth round before getting a 8-3 decision win over Dialeen French (18-4) of Wichita North. Also on Saturday afternoon, Pflaster took down Sarah Zimmerman (21-7) of Hays with a pin before heading to the third-fourth-place match.
In her final match of the tournament, Pflaster fell by pin to Jadyn Thompson (27-6) of Pratt.
Buechman (14-1) also received a first round bye before pinning her first opponent Harley Rowlison (3-9) of Wakeeney-Trego Community. In the quarterfinals, Buechman won again by Fall over Kiana Flores-Delgado (13-10) of Emporia. Next, Buechman fell to the eventual regional champion Jolie Ziegler (24-0) of Council Grove by pin.
Buechman moved on to the consolation semifinals to win a 1-0 decision over Salina Central’s Makayla Anderson (4-3). In the third place match, Buechman bested Grace Timmons (15-5) of Valley Center by fall.
Brown (3-8) fell by pins to Emy Monarres (12-14) of Liberal and Kaley Logue (10-11) of Wakeeney-Trego Community in the 155-weight class.
Pflaster’s first match at the State Tournament will be match number five against Nicole Montojo (10-20) from Fort Scott. Buechman takes the mat in round two against Kylee Eastwood (26-6) after receiving a first round bye.
The Girls State Tournament will be held in Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina on Thursday, Feb. 27.
KSHSAA Girls West Regional Results for Abilene
109 - Skyleigh Pflaster (10-5) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)
• Champ. Round 2 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by major decision over Evelin Geronimo (Emporia) 18-7 (MD 11-0)
• Quarterfinal - Anna Cullens (Wellington Hs) 23-1 won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 (Dec 4-3)
• Cons. Round 4 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by fall over Blake Rhea (Haysville-Campus Hs) 11-6 (Fall 1:51)
• Cons. Round 5 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by decision over DIALEEN FRENCH (Wichita-North Hs) 18-4 (Dec 8-3)
• Cons. Semi - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by fall over Sarah Zimmerman (Hays Hs) 21-7 (Fall 1:56)
• 3rd Place Match - Jadyn Thompson (Pratt Hs) 27-6 won by fall over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 (Fall 2:27)
155 - Laryssa Brown (3-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Emy Monarrez (Liberal Hs) 12-14 won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene Hs) 3-8 (Fall 2:44)
• Cons. Round 1 - Laryssa Brown (Abilene Hs) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Kaley Logue (Wakeeney-Trego Community Hs) 10-11 won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene Hs) 3-8 (Fall 3:45)
170 - Lyndsey Buechman (14-1) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• Champ. Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by fall over Harley Rowlison (Wakeeney-Trego Community Hs) 3-9 (Fall 1:04)
• Quarterfinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by fall over Kiana Flores-Delgado (Emporia) 13-10 (Fall 1:03)
• Semifinal - Jolie Ziegler (Council Grove) 24-0 won by fall over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 (Fall 2:30)
• Cons. Semi - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by decision over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 (Dec 1-0)
• 3rd Place Match - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by fall over Grace Timmons (Valley Center Hs) 15-5 (Fall 0:00)
