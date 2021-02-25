SALINA – Abilene High School Skyleigh Pflaster and Lyndsey Buechman will join Chapman High School’s Chelsey Armbruster as they wrestle for the Kansas High School Girls Wrestling Championships Friday afternoon in Salina.
This year’s tournament is split into two divisions as Class 5A and 6A wrestle in Park City while Classes 4A and below wrestle at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. This is the second year to be sanctioned by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Pflaster enters her final chance to compete for a high school state title at 109 pounds. She comes into Friday’s matches ranked second in the state and was a third place finisher at sub-state at Ellis High School. Pflaster (11-2) will draw Chanute freshman Reese Clements (24-6) who is currently ranked sixth in the state.
Buechman, a junior, placed fourth at the Ellis Sub-State at 170 pounds. She will take her fourth place state ranking and her 17-5 record into Friday’s first round to face Baldwin freshman Hayleigh Wempe (31-4). Wempe is currently ranked number one over all in the state at 170.
Armbruster, a Chapman sophomore, is currently ranked first in the state at 235 pounds. She won her sub-state bracket at Garnet last week and will receive a first round Bye at the state meet. Armbruster (10-1) will square off against the winner of Wellington junior Averie Burns (5-10) and Baldwin sophomore Madi Hargett (18-12). Armruster finished sixth at last year’s inaugural event.
Pflaster, Buechman and Armbruster are all returning medalists to the 2021 tournament and are just one away from earning their second official state medal in wrestling.
