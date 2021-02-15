TOWANDA – Abilene High School wrestlers Skyleigh Pflaster and Lyndsey Buechman both placed second in their weight classes at the Division II Region 2 wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon at Circle High School.
These two Cowgirls will advance to the sub-state finals this week at Ellis High School. Abilene sent four wrestlers to the tournament with Pflaster and Buechman earning the right to advance. Freshmen Alyssia Brown and Emma Wuthnow also represented the Cowgirls but failed to make the top four in their weight class. Brown placed sixth at 155 while Wuthnow was fifth.
Pflaster, a senior with a record of 9-1, won her first match at 109 with a first period pin of Kinzie Rogers of Cottonwood Falls-Chase County High School. She then met up with Anna Cullens of Wellington, the number one wrestler in Division II at 109. Cullens worked a second period pin over Pflaster to remain undefeated at 27-0.
Junior Lyndsey Buechman will head to sub-state with a 15-3 record after going 2-1 Saturday. Buechman opened with a pin over Jazmin Wilson of Winfield and then pinned Jewella Cokeley late in the semifinals of the 170 bracket. In the championship, it was a rematch from the District Tournament as Council Grove’s Jolie Ziegler (8-1) was Buechman’s opponent. In a hard fought match, Ziegler took gold with a win by decision 2-1.
The Abilene pair heads to sub-state with the hope of finishing in the top four in order to advance to the Girls State Tournament Friday, Feb. 26 in Salina.
Wellington High School won the team title over McPherson and will send five of its seven wrestlers to sub-state. McPherson will send six to the next round.
KSHSAA Girls Division II
Regional 2 Results for Abilene
101 - Emma Wuthnow (5-9) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Emma Wuthnow (Abilene) 5-9 won by medical forfeit over Chloe(scratch) Watson(scratch) (Mulvane) 2-9 (M. For.)
• Semifinal - Cassie Herron (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 8-2 won by fall over Emma Wuthnow (Abilene) 5-9 (Fall 2:30)
• Cons. Semi - Deighlynn Lea (Wellington) 3-16 won by fall over Emma Wuthnow (Abilene) 5-9 (Fall 0:32)
• 5th Place Match - Emma Wuthnow (Abilene) 5-9 won by injury default over Chloe(scratch) Watson(scratch) (Mulvane) 2-9 (Inj. 0:00)
109 - Skyleigh Pflaster (9-1) placed 2nd and scored 16.0
team points.
• Quarterfinal - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 9-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 9-1 won by fall over Kinzie Rogers (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 14-4 (Fall 0:33)
• 1st Place Match - Anna Cullens (Wellington) 27-0 won by fall over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 9-1 (Fall 2:48)
155 - Alyssia Brown (3-11) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 3-11 won by fall over Madison Hobart (Burden-Central) 4-19 (Fall 3:15)
• Semifinal - Katelyn Wyant (Mulvane) 7-7 won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 3-11 (Fall 1:28)
• Cons. Semi - Abby Strouth (Douglass) 10-10 won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 3-11 (Fall 3:26)
• 5th Place Match - Madison Hobart (Burden-Central) 4-19 won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 3-11 (Fall 0:58)
170 - Lyndsey Buechman (15-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 15-3 won by fall over Jazmin Wilson (Winfield) 6-14 (Fall 0:33)
• Semifinal - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 15-3 won by fall over Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) 17-2 (Fall 4:53)
• 1st Place Match - Jolie Ziegler (Council Grove) 8-1 won by decision over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 15-3 (Dec 2-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.