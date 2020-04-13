Senior spring spotlight
Chapman senior Peyton Suther took up throwing the javelin during her last two years of high school track. She had competed in track and field in middle school but early in high school she was found on the softball diamond during the spring.
The 2019 NCKL champion and regional champion in javelin, Suther went on to place sixth in last years state track meet in javelin. She also was a state qualifier in high jump and was a member of the 4x100M relay team for the Irish.
“It’s not often that an athlete comes along who is as lean as Peyton but who could throw a javelin as far as she can,” Chapman head track coach Anna Nusser Luke said. “After just one season of throws, she caught the attention of Division 2 coaches and she will be throwing the javelin for the Pittsburg State University Gorillas next year.”
