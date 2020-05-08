Senior Spring Spotlight
In his one year of eligibility at Abilene High School, Peter Garcia played football and would have played baseball for the Cowboys.
“Peter would have played a key role in our outfield off the bench,” Abilene head coach Travis Bartley said. “He showed continued improvement everyday at practice. This would have been Peter’s first year with us. In his short time with us, I realized real quick that Peter would have been a great teammate with his great attitude and effort that he gave every single day.”
