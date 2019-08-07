61 pullers – sponsored by M & M Tire and Auto

4 years old

1st – Nixon Miller, full pull, 29-11

2nd – Wyatt Oaks, full pull, 29-5

3rd – Weston Haslour, 29-3

5 years old

1st – Kellen Speltz, 27-10

2nd – Reeselynn Hardaway, 21-11

3rd – Kyland Vanover, 20-11

6 years old

1st – Jace Dumler, full pull, 29-3

2nd – Bently Strauss, full pull, 26-0

3rd – Hazel Schroeder, 29-6

7 years old

1st – Farah Rothchild, 27-8

2nd – Connor Marston, 25-1

3rd – Kaden Wilson, 24-8

8 years old

1st – Austin Smiley, 25-7

2nd – Micah Gfeller, 25-6

3rd – Easton Hoover, 25-3

9 years old

1st – Robert Collins, full pull

2nd – Jackson Westendorf, 27-0

3rd – Treyden Morgan, 24-10

10 years old

1st - Benson Smiley, full pull, full pull, 26-5

2nd - Bo Rothchild, full pull, full pull, 22-10

3rd - Cady Marston, full pull, 28-0

11 years old

1st - Kaylee Livingston, 27-11

2nd - Taylor Ebersole, 27-3

12 years old

1st - Kobe Wendt, full pull, 25-5

2nd - Kylar Devill, full pull, 23-11

3rd - Grace Rohr, 29-5

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

