61 pullers – sponsored by M & M Tire and Auto
4 years old
1st – Nixon Miller, full pull, 29-11
2nd – Wyatt Oaks, full pull, 29-5
3rd – Weston Haslour, 29-3
5 years old
1st – Kellen Speltz, 27-10
2nd – Reeselynn Hardaway, 21-11
3rd – Kyland Vanover, 20-11
6 years old
1st – Jace Dumler, full pull, 29-3
2nd – Bently Strauss, full pull, 26-0
3rd – Hazel Schroeder, 29-6
7 years old
1st – Farah Rothchild, 27-8
2nd – Connor Marston, 25-1
3rd – Kaden Wilson, 24-8
8 years old
1st – Austin Smiley, 25-7
2nd – Micah Gfeller, 25-6
3rd – Easton Hoover, 25-3
9 years old
1st – Robert Collins, full pull
2nd – Jackson Westendorf, 27-0
3rd – Treyden Morgan, 24-10
10 years old
1st - Benson Smiley, full pull, full pull, 26-5
2nd - Bo Rothchild, full pull, full pull, 22-10
3rd - Cady Marston, full pull, 28-0
11 years old
1st - Kaylee Livingston, 27-11
2nd - Taylor Ebersole, 27-3
12 years old
1st - Kobe Wendt, full pull, 25-5
2nd - Kylar Devill, full pull, 23-11
3rd - Grace Rohr, 29-5
