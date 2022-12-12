Keaton Hargrave attacks against Augusta

Abilene’s Keaton Hargrave attacks and finishes a basket against Augusta.  Hargrave scored 14 points in the game.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys went on the road last Friday evening and were dealt their first loss of the season from the Augusta Orioles 65-62.    Abilene led the entire game until a late scoring run of ten straight points by Augusta proved to be too much to overcome at the end. 

The Cowboys jumped out to a commanding 18-9 first quarter lead with hot shooting and pressure defense.  Triston Cottone and Keaton Hargrave led the first quarter scoring for Abilene as they each made multiple baskets.   

 

