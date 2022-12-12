The Abilene Cowboys went on the road last Friday evening and were dealt their first loss of the season from the Augusta Orioles 65-62. Abilene led the entire game until a late scoring run of ten straight points by Augusta proved to be too much to overcome at the end.
The Cowboys jumped out to a commanding 18-9 first quarter lead with hot shooting and pressure defense. Triston Cottone and Keaton Hargrave led the first quarter scoring for Abilene as they each made multiple baskets.
Both teams continued their scoring success in the second quarter, however the Orioles would outscore the Cowboys 22-16 by knocking down five three pointers. Only two players for Abilene would score in the quarter in both Cottone and Stocton Timbrook with eight points a piece. The Cowboys would take a slim 34-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter, Abilene would open with a 7-2 scoring, run for what would be their largest lead in the second half at seven points 41-34. Hargrave would lead the scoring with multiple baskets, while Cottone would once again hit another three pointer for his fifth in the game Augusta would however keep the game in reach by continuing to also score for a 51-47 Cowboys lead.
The final quarter would be a tale of two differences. Abilene would continue to score and match the Orioles offense for the first five minutes. Their lead of five points to go with just 2:59 to go in the game, would however change. Augusta would then tie the game 51-51 with 1:42 to play and then shutout the Cowboys the rest of the game until the eight second mark of the game, on a three point basket by Weston Rock. During the Oriole run, their pressure defense caused back to back turnovers causing Abilene to foul, and allowing Augusta to increase their lead. A final missed Oriole free throw, gave the Cowboys one more desperation three point attempt to tie the game, from just inside half court. The shot, however rattled off the rim for a final Orioles comeback win of 65-62
“We hopefully can learn from this loss” said head coach Erik Graefe. I feel we kind of worn down tonight and that’s unusual for us. We had our hands full with their big guys and it showed. That was an advantage for them definitely. Both teams matched up well with each other in guard play. Credit to them, they made a couple of defensive adjustments and took some things away from us. We got another tough game early next week, so we’ll get back to work “.
Abilene had three players score in double figures in the game in Triston Cottone with 17 points, Keaton Hargrave with 14 points, and Stocton Timbrook with 14 points.
The Cowboys now 2-1, return to action next Tuesday when they go on the road to face a highly ranked South East of Saline.
𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 18 34 51 62 (2-1)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Triston Cottone 17, POG Stocton Timbrook 14, POG Keaton Hargrave 14, Grant Waite 5, Weston Rock 5, Cameron Vinduska 4, Zach Miller 3
Abilene’s Keaton Hargrave attacks and finishes a basket against Augusta. Hargrave scored 14 points in the game. Photo by Brad Anderson
